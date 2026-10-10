3 takeaways from Washington State's collapse in 17-16 loss to Utah State

In a matchup of two quality defenses - and offenses that have had difficulty getting out of their own way - Washington State University and Utah State were in must-win mode Friday night to have any realistic chance of staying in Pac-12 contention.

The Cougars flourished in the first half.

The Aggies finished at the end of the game.

Taking advantage of two WSU turnovers, Utah State eked out a 17-16 victory at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

The key sequence came with 7:40 remaining when Utah State linebacker Asher Cunningham ripped the ball out of WSU tight end Jack Pedersen’s hands while going to the ground after a short reception.

Pedersen was initially ruled to have kept possession, which would have forced the Cougars to punt from deep in their own end. But Utah State challenged the ruling, and officials in the Pac-12 replay office overturned the call, giving the Aggies the ball at the WSU 19-yard line.

Three plays later. Javen Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run, giving the Aggies a 17-16 lead with 6:22 remaining.

WSU had two drives over the final six minutes, but went three-and-out both times - gaining two yards.

Cunningham had a game-high 17 tackles and forced both WSU turnovers in the second half.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Cougars’ loss at Utah State in Logan:

1. Turnovers erase Washington State's promising start

With first-year coach Kirby Moore making his debut as the play-caller on offense, and sending quarterback Caden Pinnick out for the start, the fresh reset paid dividends in the first half.

Not only did the Cougars amass 193 yards, which is the most they’ve gained in any first half this season against an FBS opponent, but they also scored a season-high in points (16) for a half against as well, in grabbing a 16-3 halftime lead.

And two areas Moore has kept emphasizing needed to change - favorable down-and-distance situations and time of possession - flipped in WSU’s favor in the first half.

The Cougars were 5-for-12 in late-down conversions. They held the football for 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

In the second half, WSU couldn’t shake one season-long trend: Turnovers.

Pinnick’s fumble on a misdirection run gave Utah State a turnover at the Cougars’ 39 with 8:59 remaining in the third quarter.

And quarterback Grady Brosterhous found favorite target Eli Wood for a 27-yard touchdown catch, and suddenly the Aggies came to life - in every facet.

The Cougars went stone dry on offense, gaining 64 yards in the second half. Four of their seven drives lasted three plays and did not gain a first down, including the fatal Pedersen fumble.

WSU has committed a turnover in each of its six games - and has had multiple turnovers in four of six games this season.

2. Penalties compound WSU's offensive struggles

The other ugly aspect of WSU’s loss was a season-high in penalties (13), costing the visitors 113 yards.

Ten of those penalties were called on the offense, including seven flags on the offensive line.

What was particularly troublesome was how the right side of the line performed. Right guard Nick Bakken was called for two offensive holding penalties and a false start penalty, while right tackle Jaylin Caldwell was flagged for two offensive holding miscues.

Again, more self-inflicted follies by the WSU offense.

3. Kirby Moore's play-calling debut offers reason for optimism

With all of the turnover and penalties noted, there was a game rhythm the WSU offense sustained in the first half that was a positive development.

Moore called for more misdirection-flow plays to open up passing lanes for Pinnick to get rid of the ball quickly, especially Pedersen and Trey Leckner, both WSU tight ends.

And Pinnick was especially decisive when the lanes weren’t there; he tucked the ball and ran with authority.

The Cougars’ second offensive series was certainly a positive that Moore should highlight in the coming days.

WSU marked 54 yards in 15 plays, eating up 9:20 off the clock and scoring on Stevens’ 43-yard field goal to take a 6-0 lead.

Leo Pulalasi later broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown scamper, the longest of his Cougars career. And Jack Stevens drilled three 40-plus-yard field goals, matching his career-long from last week with a 50-yarder early in the second quarter.