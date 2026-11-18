G.J. Kinne knows he is building something special - something sustainable - at Texas State.

And he doesn’t need any opponent, including the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, to spoil his team’s bid to make a run at a Pac-12 Conference championship game.

But Kinne can look at other teams objectively, and knows that if the Bobcats are not careful, WSU is capable of coming to Texas and pulling off an upset.

“We keep getting better, and something I’ve noticed in November - we are playing our best ball. That is rewarding,” Kinne said.

“But (the Cougars) are probably playing their best ball of the year, too.”

Here are three WSU players who have to come up big for the Cougars to pull off a major shocker Saturday at Texas State:

Keith Brown faces another dangerous dual-threat quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones (19) is tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown (21) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rock of WSU’s defense had a splendid outing in putting the clamps on Colorado State’s high-powered offense last Saturday - specifically dual-threat quarterback Hauss Hejny.

In that 73-7 victory, Keith Brown led the Cougars with nine tackles - a sure-handed effort against the slippery Hejny.

This week, the task is equally daunting - Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense with 3,080 yards.

Over his past three games, Jackson has been firing off against the best teams in the conference - 371 total yards and five touchdowns at Boise State; 301 total yards and two touchdowns at Oregon State and 410 total yards and four touchdowns last week against Fresno State.

Texas State is the top rushing offense in the Pac-12, led by tailback Torrence Burgess Jr. (1,225 yards, six TDs) and Jackson (578 yards, seven TDs). It will be up to Brown to find enough ways to slow them down and make stops.

Owen Eshelman must challenge Texas State's defense

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Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17) throws against the Colorado State Rams during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As well-oiled as the WSU rushing attack was against Colorado State - a program-record 535 yards - this feels like another sputtering point against the 24th-ranked run defense in the country (109.2 yards per game) in Texas State, which has held three of its past four opponents to fewer than 100 yards.

This week, first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore praised quarterback Owen Eshelman in making the correct decisions in the team’s run-pass option (RPO) reads - either handing it off to the running backs or keeping it. That continued against Colorado State.

“He did a good job of trusting his eyes in what he was seeing,” Moore said.

And against tough run defenses such as Oregon State and Boise State, Eshelman has really been the team’s only true running threat.

This week, Eshelman will need to be enough of that so he can set up some big downfield plays against the worst pass defense in the conference at 288.0 yards given up per game (to be fair, the Bobcats are third in the Pac-12 in pass defense efficiency right behind WSU).

Khamari Terrell prepares to face his former team

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) carries the ball against Washington State Cougars cornerback Khamari Terrell (13) during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it came to discussing WSU during his weekly press conference Tuesday, Kinne was effusive in his praise for the Cougars’ talent - despite the overall season record.

“See what they did versus Colorado State,” Kinne said, “and you see the talent on the team.”

Not surprisingly, the first WSU player specifically Kinne mentioned was somebody with whom the Bobcats are very familiar.

It was Terrell, whom Kinne said was arguably Texas State’s best defensive back a year ago (36 tackles, INT, three pass breakups) before transferring out to the Cougars.

Tea-leaves translation - the Bobcats are going to go right at Terrell in the pass game.

Terrell has been one of WSU’s best cover men. His 67.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade is the highest of his career.

If anybody understands the tendencies of the talented trio of Texas State receivers in Chris Dawn Jr., Beau Sparks and Zechariah Sample, it is the guy who saw them every day in practice last season. Terrell will need to be up for the challenge of facing his old team.