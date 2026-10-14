3 Washington State players who could be key to upsetting Oregon State

If there’s a week where the Washington State Cougars need to shift their offense into a higher gear yet seen - this is the week.

For the first six games, it’s been WSU’s defense that has largely suppressed other offenses, keeping the team in contention for victories.

But now, it’s time to face Oregon State, which is the 10th-ranked scoring team in FBS at 41.8 points per game under first-year coach JaMarcus Shephard.

And the Beavers believe there is more firepower in the tank. Or, as offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen told reporters this week, “We want more. We want more every single week.”

Here are three WSU players who could have a hand in keeping the Cougars close against Oregon State.

Owen Eshelman, QB: A fresh start for the Cougars' offense

After six games, Moore had seen enough of Caden Pinnick’s passing inefficiency and turnover-making ways, and is now turning to this Oklahoma product to start his first game in a hostile environment.

One aspect of Eshelman that the coaching staff and teammates rave about is his presence. He is a natural leader.

As far as what he can do on the field, Eshelman delivers passes on time - and in some spots, his receivers can catch them. Also, like Pinnick, he can move around as a runner - although he is more of a battering ram than quick and elusive.

In what is expected to be a higher-scoring game, if WSU has any chance of keeping up with the big-play Beavers, it needs Eshelman to keep the Cougars’ offense moving while not giving the football away on turnovers.

Jalil Tucker, CB: A reunion with his former team

WSU has the conference’s No. 2 pass defense (behind the Beavers) this season, giving up an average of 203.9 yards per game and allowing just nine touchdowns in six games this season.

That group will be seriously tested Saturday against the nation’s leading passing offense of the Beavers (391.2 yards per game), which is led by quarterback Braden Atkinson and Heisman Trophy candidate Jesse Legree at wide receiver.

The entire secondary - cornerbacks Khamari Terrell, Jamarey Smith, CJ Solis-Lumar, Ishmael Gibbs and Tucker, as well as safeties Jaylen Thomas, Jeremiah Bernard and Jackquintin Bal - will need to put forth its cleanest game Saturday and shed some of the communication breakdowns that plagued the unit earlier against Arizona and Fresno State.

As for why single out Tucker? Well, it’s a revenge game of sorts for him. He made 10 starts for the Beavers in 2025 before transferring to Pullman.

Maxwell Woods, RB: A chance to break loose

One thing that has Oregon State coaches worried this week is how well Moore has integrated outside-zone (“stretch”) run plays from his play-calling days at Missouri into the WSU offense.

Last week against Utah State, Leo Pulalasi scored the offense’s lone touchdown at the end of the first half on a career-long 54-yard run.

Two other big-chunk outside-zone runs were negated by holding penalties.

Going toe-to-toe against this stout Beavers’ defensive front inside the hashes will be a hard ask for this offensive line, which struggled mightily last week. It will have to get out and move - and hope a big-play running back such as Woods finds a crease and can turn it into a home-run score.