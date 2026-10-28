3 Washington State players who could be the difference against San Diego State

Kirby Moore is well aware how “explosive plays” change the momentum of games.

Heck, it could shake up the late-season trajectory for the Washington State Cougars over the final month.

And the fact that WSU has not forced a turnover in 179 minutes, 50 seconds - since the opening kickoff of the loss to Utah State on Oct. 9, Moore mentioned this week the importance of forcing a couple of San Diego State miscues on the road Saturday.

“When you get that chance and opportunity, take it,” WSU defensive back Jamarey Smith said. “You work so hard for it - go for it and take your shot!”

Here are three WSU players who are crucial for the Cougars to beat San Diego State on the road for the team’s first Pacific-12 Conference victory:

Jaylen Thomas: Time for Jedi mind tricks in the secondary

The SDSU coaching staff has been bubbling over Stone Saunders’ first career start last Saturday at quarterback against Colorado State - 23-of-33, 369 yards and two touchdowns.

But Saunders, a transfer from Kentucky, also threw a pair of interceptions, including one late in the first half that was returned 38 yards for a touchdown by safety Tre’Shawn Moore.

That turnover came on the heels of Saunders being sent to the turf on Colorado State’s lone sack of the game.

Saunders’ arm talent is undeniable - he can fit passes in tight windows. His anticipation, at least in his first start, was a split-second slow on throws. And he zeroed in on first reads.

This feels like a good spot for the Cougars - and big-play safety Jaylen Thomas, in particular - to take advantage of Saunders’ relative inexperience by fooling him in coverage and picking him off a time or two.

Thomas is excellent at picking up quarterback tendencies and pouncing on mistakes - as he did on the defensive touchdown he scored against Kansas State.

Branden Ganashamoorthy: Big plays are there for the taking

Much like the WSU defense has, the Aztecs have surrendered a few big pass plays for touchdowns this season.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy (8) and Tank Hawkins Jr. (10) celebrate a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, in half of their eight games (Toledo, Texas State, Oregon State, Colorado State), they have given up a touchdown reception of 40 or more yards.

Enter wide receiver Brandan Ganashamoorthy, who was seeing more volume in Caden Pinnick’s final starts at quarterback - and has seen an even bigger uptick since Owen Eshelman has entered the starting lineup.

Also a track and field standout, the speedy Ganashamoorthy is the sensible selection for ripping off a big play in the pass game against a vulnerable SDSU secondary that has given up 18 receiving touchdowns, most in the conference.

Miguel Arenas: Keep the ball away from SDSU's dangerous returner

WSU has a valuable commodity on field goals in kicker Jack Stevens, who has pulled through his early-season swoon. And on kickoffs, the Cougars turn to Miguel Arenas (and sometimes Stevens) to boot it away.

This weekend, Arenas has one primary job on those kickoffs.

Make sure the kicks carry all the way into the end zone for a touchback.

Why is that so important? Because SDSU’s Jaylon Hawkins leads the country in kickoff returns for touchdowns with three.

Hawkins returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score in the season opener against Portland State. And then he did the same thing on back-to-back weekends against Texas State (96 yards) and Oregon State (97 yards).

And while the Cougars have not surrendered a special-teams return touchdown this season, why chance it? If Arenas cannot put a kick in the end zone, at least make sure top gunners Jack Ellison and Kayo Patu are down there in coverage.