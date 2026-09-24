3 Washington State players who could make the difference against Arizona

Third-year Arizona football coach Brent Brennan spent a good portion of his football life in the old Pac-12.

He played it as a wide receiver at UCLA. He coached as an assistant at Washington, Arizona and Oregon State.

"I have a lot of fond memories of that," Brennan said during his weekly press conference to reporters in Tucson, Arizona. "Travel was easier. There weren't any cross-country trips."

But there was always the trip to Pullman, and the Washington State Cougars hope to remind Brennan how difficult a place that is to bring a team when they welcome Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three WSU players who could greatly contribute to a WSU win over Arizona:

MAXWELL WOODS, running back

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Maxwell Woods (3) takes the handoff from quarterback Caden Pinnick (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Moore mentioned this week how important the big-play aspect is to successful offensive drives, and pointed to Woods’ skill set - and game-high rushing performance against Duquesne - as something that needs to be utilized.

Case in point: Woods’ 45-yard run from a direct-snap formation on the second drive of the game that set up WSU’s first touchdown.



Yes, Woods has the best burst among the three running backs. Moore also described his style as “wiggly.”

“I’ve never necessarily run in a straight line,” Woods said during a Monday press conference.

Facing another aggressive, attacking defensive front that ranks as one of the better run defenses in the country, Moore will certainly use Kirby Vorhees to tenderize the front - and hopefully spring Woods on a few big change-of-pace runs.

CADEN PINNICK, quarterback

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is 4-for-4, making this weekly list - partly because of the complete game he played in the Cougars’ first victory against Duquesne, but mostly because of how much WSU needs his experience and growth to pay off against better opponents like the one coming to town.

Although Pinnick threw a bad early interception into double coverage, the sophomore settled down and was a calm distributor the rest of the way - something Moore pointed out Monday during the weekly press conference.

One of the aspects Moore saw better play from Pinnick was how he better manipulated defensive backs with his eyes and how he surveyed the field on pass plays.

Now, Pinnick faces another pressure-oriented defense with an intricate scheme set to try and make him uncomfortable - and commit the mistakes that kill drives.

The way he counter-punches that pressure will be a big key if WSU wants to win this game.

JAYLEN THOMAS, free safety

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) carries the ball and Washington State Cougars safety Jaylen Thomas (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, another repeat pick from last week - but the California native gets a nod as much as a punt returner as he does as one of the leaders of the secondary.

Because Thomas is a notoriously astute film scrutinizer and quick learner, he will easily get the biggest test of his career Saturday, facing Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, who just became a 10,000-yard career passer in setting the program record.

Fifita is a progression-read passer who often goes past his first and second reads to find the open receiver. And he delivers passes with authority.

As a former cornerback at San Jose State, Thomas is used to sizing up and studying receivers - and reading quarterbacks. From his safety spot, he can do all of that from center field - and his quick reflexes will be crucial in breaking up potential big plays down the field.

Also, his 47-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter last week cemented his spot as the starting returner moving forward in place of injured Tony Freeman.