First-year coach Kirby Moore and the Washington State Cougars only have a few more precious days remaining in their season.

Their record is what it is - 2-9.

One of those losses was against a team they will face Saturday in the Pac-12 Conference’s final-weekend “flex” scheduling - San Diego State.

And it was one of those games that WSU could have taken away in the end. It didn’t; they lost 26-20 in San Diego on Oct. 31.

“Our players are excited about going against San Diego State. They saw the opportunities that we had the last time against them,” Moore said.

“It’s a whole new game, and they’ve maybe adjusted some things over the last three weeks in what they are doing schematically. Personnel: it’s about everyone winning their one-on-one matchups.

We are looking forward to competing for those seniors.”

Here are three WSU players who could lead the team to a season-ending win against SDSU:

Owen Eshelman, quarterback

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17) and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Nick Bakken (77) celebrate a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the final-week theme of “finishing” is going to come to fruition, the redshirt freshman from Oklahoma should be at the forefront.

In just his third start Oct. 31 at SDSU, Eshelman and the offense had a chance to win the game in the final minutes. They crossed midfield. And then the drive stalled out before losing, 26-20.

It was an unfortunate conclusion, especially since Eshelman (30-for-42, 299 yards, INT; two rushing TDs) had outplayed counterpart Stone Saunders (12-for-21, 102 yards, INT) for much of the game.

This week, Eshelman - very much a team leader - has shown a gritty determination in his desire to send out the 12 WSU seniors with a victory.

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It would also be an opportune time for Eshelman to really show this coaching staff that he should be the guy moving forward at quarterback, even with prized recruit Ryan Harrington, of Anacortes, coming in next season.

Keith Brown, linebacker

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones (19) is tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown (21) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is any real explanation needed?

Earlier this week, Brown talked about his tenure at WSU after stints at Oregon and Louisville. He said when he transferred to the Cougars in 2024, he wanted to find a place to leave a grown-up legacy.

This season, he certainly has taken that step to do that - a team-leading 89 tackles (40 more than No. 2 Isaiah Hung) with two sacks and three passes knocked down in his final season.

One of those deflected passes came in the first SDSU game early in the second half, leading to safety Jaylen Thomas’ interception early in the second half deep in Aztecs’ territory that netted no scoring.

In that game, Brown recorded 11 tackles. But it’s the way SDSU running backs Lucky Sutton (115 yards) and especially Javion Kinnard (87 yards, two TDs) busted up the WSU defense that the Oregon native wants to remedy on his way out Saturday.

Linus Zunk, defensive end

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Linus Zunk (6) celebrates a sack against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another senior who goes about his business like a professional - and he badly wants to finish his career with a victory.

The risk-taking Saunders is there for the taking - and Zunk might be the one who can get his hands on the signal caller from Pennsylvania a few times, maybe even forcing an elusive turnover (Saunders has had a pass intercepted in each of his four starts).

In the first matchup, Zunk was second on the team with six tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

Overall, he is fourth on the team with 44 tackles.