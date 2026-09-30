3 Washington State players who could swing the Pac-12 opener vs. Fresno State

There isn't a whole lot that Fresno State has done poorly or inefficiently over the past three weeks of the 2028 football season.

The Bulldogs have played an aggressive, shutdown defense. They have not turned the ball over. They are producing explosive plays in both the run and pass game.

And, if they find their stride a little sooner, say, in the first quarter Saturday, that could present big issues for host Washington State University in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

"After four games: I feel good about where we’re at," second-year Fresno State coach Matt Entz said Monday.

Here are three Washington State players who could make the difference against Fresno State in Saturday’s Pac-12 opener:

DJ Warner: Containing Fresno State’s speed on the edge

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies running back Jayden Limar (17) is tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker DJ Warner (15) and safety Jaylen Thomas (3) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Rice, especially in the second half, Fresno State running back Rayshon Luke certainly lived up to his “Speedy” nickname.

On his way to a career-high 167 rushing yards, Luke did much of his damage on perimeter runs - an adjustment the Bulldogs made midway through the game after the Rice defense did a good job pinching off rushing attempts in between the hashes.

And given the overall effectiveness of WSU’s interior run-stopping defensive tackles and middle linebacker Keith Brown, it is a good bet Fresno State will try to get outside again in Pullman.

Luke’s burst and ability for big-chunk runs, including his 52-yard touchdown gallop against Rice, will present a big challenge for Warner on the edge. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound junior, who had been largely utilized as a defensive end at his previous colleges (SMU/Kansas), is coming off a season-high seven tackles against Arizona.

Caden Pinnick: Protecting the football

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) rolls out against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each week, the dual threat makes this list. And each week, it’s for a different reason.

This week, Pinnick needs to take care of the football against one of the best turnover-causing defenses in the country.

The sophomore has not done a good enough job protecting the football over four games. He has committed five turnovers, including four interceptions.

Pinnick was picked off on a flea-flicker play in the first quarter, and lost a fumble early in the second half after a sack by linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. in last week’s 34-24 loss to Arizona.

Meanwhile, Fresno State’s nine takeaways rank seventh in FBS - and its six interceptions are No. 5 nationally.

Pinnick should especially be concerned about where nickelback Simeon Harris is at all times. The senior has recorded an interception in the past three games - and his nine career interceptions are tied for the most among any active FBS player with Iowa State’s Braden Awls.

Jirah Leaupepetele: Creating pressure up the middle

Washington State Cougars defensive tackle Jirah Leaupepetele (98). | Photo courtesy of Washington State University Athletics/Robert Hubner

Facing an offense that has not turned the ball over for three consecutive games, what is the best way to shake things up on defense?

Pressure up the middle seems like a good idea.

Enter Leaupepetele, who was magnificent in the first half last week against Arizona, recording his first sack in a WSU uniform. He was able to apply pressure on the Wildcats’ quarterback, Noah Fifita, early.

Since a season-opening loss at USC, Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal has been a difficult playmaker to rattle. He has completed 60 of 89 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns - with no turnovers.

Leaupepetele is in an important spot for the Cougars this weekend. First, he gets to go one-on-one with his younger brother, Jonah, in the trenches in front of the whole family.

And since both first-year starting offensive guards for Fresno State - Jonah Leaupepetele at right guard and UCLA transfer and Washington native Marquise Thorpe-Taylor at left guard (who has also moved out to tackle) - have been dinged up in the early going, the WSU big man could be a tough customer for the Bulldogs to manage.