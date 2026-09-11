3 WSU players who could decide the Kansas State game

As encouraged as first-year WSU football coach Kirby Moore was after the season opener at Washington, he noted this week the team will have to make a "huge jump" in production to be in position to earn a road win at Kansas State on Saturday in the first matchup between the programs.

Here are three key players for the Cougars against Kansas State:

1. Caden Pinnick, quarterback

Easily the most dynamic player on the offense, the transfer from UC Davis could be at the top of this list every week.

Because of how both Moore and Wildcats' coach Collin Klein spoke about Pinnick's playmaking after his WSU start, he is being mentioned at the top.

With all the talk about WSU's lack of third-down offense, and some of the early miscues, the things the Cougars really need to upend Kansas State - lots of points and no turnovers - really fall on the talented dual threat from Roseville, California.

Pinnick's strong third quarter and early fourth quarter against the Huskies, leading the offense to its lone touchdown on an 11-yard touchdown with 10:20 remaining, is the evidence Moore is banking on that this group can sustain scoring drives.

Where Pinnick was most effective was on designed runs - something that could catch an aggressive Kansas State defense in the wrong pursuit angles, leading to big plays.

On passing downs, Moore would like to see a better trust from his quarterback in protection and not flush out of the pocket so quickly. When Pinnick stands in and sets, as was the case a couple of times Sunday, he can be more than an effective passer.

Is it too much to ask for a bump in production from Pinnick this week? No - he is capable of it. But for WSU to win, he will need to account for at least three touchdowns, passing or rushing, for the Cougars to have a chance to hang with Kansas State.

2. Jirah Leaupepetele, defensive tackle

From a pretty stout defensive effort Sunday, especially against the Huskies' run game, Leaupepetele was lauded by Moore this week for really setting the line of scrimmage while marveling at just how quick the big man from Apple Valley, California, is for his size (6-foot-3, 349 pounds).

The transfer from Eastern Washington University was credited for just one tackle, but he controlled the middle of the line - especially on the defense's fouth-down stop at the goal-line as time expired on the first half.

This week, Leaupepetele lines up across from somebody equally massive in center Dylan Villarouel (6-3, 328), who is so quick for his size that he pulls a fair amount on runs and easily gets to the second level to block linebackers.

Leaupepetele will need to win that interior-line matchup to help Kansas State's three-pronged rushing attack, led by Rodney Fields Jr., from eating up big yardage.

One of the areas where Washington really dinged the Cougars' defense was through tight ends Decker DeGraaf and Baron Naone, who combined for nine of the Huskies' 24 pass receptions.

One aspect of the Kansas State offense Moore pointed to this week - past and present - is how Klein heavily utilizes tight ends. And the Wildcats have a trio of good ones in Garrett Oakley, Will Anciaux and Linkon Cure.

Those three tight ends are clearly safety valves for senior quarterback Avery Johnson in the intermediate areas.

WSU's back seven defenders, led by Warner, will need to know where these tight ends are at all times, especially on later downs.