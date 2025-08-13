AP POLL: One Washington State Football Opponent Ranked in Top 25
The start of the college football season is extremely close, as is the official start of the Jimmy Rogers era for the Washington State Cougars.
The results of the preseason Associated Press poll were released on Monday, giving fans an idea of who respected members of the media think are the top 25 teams in college football.
Only one opponent on the Washington State football schedule made it into the top 25. Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 21 with a total of 317 points. The Rebels have posted at-least ten wins in three of Kiffin's five seasons at the helm, including a 10-3 2024 campaign. Ole Miss are also ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll to start the season at No. 15.
WSU will travel to Oxford, Mississippi on October 11 for their first-ever matchup against the Rebels. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. PT on the SEC Network.
Washington State's season begins on Saturday, August 30 against the Idaho Vandals in Pullman with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on The CW.
2025 Preseason AP Poll
1 - Texas - 1552 Points (25 First Place Votes)
2 - Penn State - 1547 Points (23 First Place Votes)
3 - Ohio State - 1472 Points (11 First Place Votes)
4 - Clemson - 1398 Points (4 First Place Votes)
5 - Georgia - 1331 Points (1 First Place Vote)
6 - Notre Dame - 1325 Points
7 - Oregon - 1236 Points (1 First Place Vote)
8 - Alabama - 1179 Points
9 - LSU - 1174 Points
10 - Miami (FL) - 889 Points
11 - Arizona State - 791 Points
12 - Illinois - 713 Points
13 - South Carolina - 667 Points
14 - Michigan - 662 Points
15 - Florida - 626 Points
16 - SMU - 565 Points
17 - Kansas State - 512 Points
18 - Oklahoma - 463 Points
19 - Texas A&M - 434 Points
20 - Indiana - 423 Points
21 - Ole Miss - 370 Points
22 - Iowa State - 309 Points
23 - Texas Tech - 274 Points
24 - Tennessee - 192 Points
25 - Boise State - 191 Points
Others receiving votes:
BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana 1.