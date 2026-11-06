Ashton Tripp has stayed loyal to Washington State. Now the Cougars need his leadership

As the leader of Washington State University’s beleaguered offensive line, redshirt junior Ashton Tripp can’t be getting much restful sleep.

Except for one dominant rushing performance against FCS opponent Duquesne, the Cougars have not gotten much push up front for an effective run game - especially during Pacific-12 Conference play.

And although the 6-foot-7, 307-pound Tripp has been the unit’s most effective pass blocker at left tackle, WSU quarterbacks have been sacked 31 times - fourth-most in the country.

In the midst of ongoing struggles, first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore has changed offensive play-callers, appointing himself as Matt Miller’s replacement. And he switched quarterbacks from Caden Pinnick to Owen Eshelman.

“We take a lot of pride in our jobs,” Tripp said during a press conference a few weeks ago. “It’s a direct reflection on us.”

As one of the team’s six co-captains, you can hear the frustration in his voice when he talks about the offense's shortcomings.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Ashton Tripp (71). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is also accentuated by the fact that this is the university Tripp has wanted to represent on the football field since he was in high school.

He told the story about his first visit to Pullman as a 10-year-old with his youth baseball team playing in a tournament.

After hitting a couple of home runs at the downtown ball field, when the game was over, Tripp and his family decided to walk around campus.

One of the first places they went to was Martin Stadium, where the WSU football team played its home games.

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The front gate was open, so Tripp and his family walked in and down the stairs to the actual field.

“We saw that the tunnel door was open, too, so we just kept going,” Tripp said.

It led to the locker rooms and other normally closed-off areas.

“I was pretty fearless as a 10-year-old,” Tripp said. “I gave myself a little tour and got out of there.”

He never forgot his visit to WSU. And when he got to high school at Kennewick and sprouted up to college-lineman size, he always hoped the Cougars would want him.

“Once things were going well for football, I was like, ‘I am definitely going to go play for the Cougars and stay close to home,” Tripp said.

After attending a WSU junior day, Tripp received a scholarship offer from the Cougars. He accepted a couple of days later.

Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive linemen Christian Hilborn (61) and Ashton Tripp (71). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And even though Tripp has gone through three different WSU coaches - and a different offensive-line coach in each of his four seasons with the Cougars - he slowly grew into being the anchor of the offensive line.

Jack Abercrombie, the offensive line coach hired by Moore, said on “The Cougar Football Hour” a few weeks ago that Tripp “is the model of what we are trying to accomplish” along the offensive line.

Through good times - and bad.

“I try to bring the guys up,” Tripp said.