Bryson Barnes Presents Dual-Threat Challenge for Wazzu

Height: 6’2

Weight: 210

Class: Graduate Student

Hometown: Milford, UT

High School: Milford HS

Previous School: Utah

STATS

Career (Utah State & Utah): 460/762 (60%), 5,568 yards, 47 TDs, 23 INTs | 1,654 yards rushing, 17 TDs

2025: 202/335 (60%), 2,687 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs | 733 yards, 9 TDs

AT A GLANCE

Bryson Barnes began his career as a walk-on at Utah. Across four seasons (2020–2023), Barnes appeared in 24 games with 11 starts. He passed for 2,025 yards with 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

Barnes then transferred to Utah State for the 2024 season, where he played in nine games and started three, completing 61% of his passes for 856 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions, while rushing for 530 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2024 season was pivotal for Barnes in the sense that he established himself as a major threat on the ground. He broke the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, running for 193 yards against San Diego State, then followed that performance with another 185 rushing yards against Colorado State — becoming the first quarterback in program history to rush for 100+ yards in consecutive games.

Entering the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Wazzu, Barnes is looking to continue riding the wave of a career season. In 2025, he has completed 60% of his passes for 2,687 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while rushing for 753 yards and nine more touchdowns. Barnes also leads the Mountain West in yards per completion at 13.

TOP TRAITS

ARM STRENGTH & DOWNFIELD PASSING

Bryson Barnes has no issues pushing the ball downfield. Given the threat he poses in the run game, defenders in deep coverage tend to keep their eyes in the backfield a beat too long, cutting receivers open downfield, and Barnes consistently takes advantage.

Check out the :11 mark in the video below, where Barnes, on a designed rollout to his left (his non-dominant side), releases a 50+ yard touchdown throw while taking a big hit. Given that he leads the Mountain West in yards per completion, it’s clear he excels in the intermediate passing game as well.

DYNAMIC BALL CARRIER

On the ground, Barnes is effective in several different ways. He has the vision to identify openings and green grass, the quickness to plant and get himself upfield in an instant while making defenders miss in space, and the speed to separate from defenders in pursuit.

At the 1:36 mark in the video below, Barnes fakes the handoff and boots out to his left on a QB keeper. He accelerates quickly into the open field, makes the lone defender in position miss with ease, and finishes the play with a 20-yard touchdown run. Barnes also does a great job utilizing his big frame and is a force in short-yardage situations.

