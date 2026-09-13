Can Caden Pinnick and the WSU offense be fixed - or even marginally improved?

First-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore was composed, calculated, but seething. Quarterback Caden Pinnick was short and, at times, dismissive.

Nobody was in the mood to take a deep dive into the Cougars' seemingly bottomless offensive issues after the 34-7 loss to Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

A week after the WSU offense totaled 242 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 loss to a good Washington defense in the Apple Cup in Seattle, those numbers plummeted to 166 yards and no scores against the Wildcats.

That is a two-game total of 408 yards, one touchdown and two third-down conversions.

Last season, the Cougars obliterated that total in one bowl game - a 34-21 victory over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - with 628 yards to close out 2026.

Whatever you might think are the most troublesome issues with this offense - injuries, lack of explosive playmakers, turnovers, Moore said they are all inexcusable,

"We’ve got to figure it out on offense and in the kicking game," Moore said. "It wasn’t good enough. Everyone needs to take ownership and that starts with me.”

The sequence that has seemed to get under the skins of some players, including Pinnick and Moore, is the drive directly after safety Jaylen Thomas' first interception that brought the ball back past midfield, which is where the WSU offense started.

After two Kirby Vorhees runs set up a third-and-2 play, Vorhees' number was called again on a third consecutive middle run. This time, he was stopped for a short gain at the Wildcats' 36.

Trailing 3-0, and having already missed on a Jack Stevens' 31-yard field goal attempt on the opening series, WSU elected to go for it on fourth and 1.

Pinnick lined up a few feet behind center and took the snap. He charged forward, but ran right into the arms of Kansas State linebacker Gabe Powers for no gain, ending the drive with 9:27 remaining in the first half.

“We’ve got to look at that," Moore said. "Naturally, I think just the third- and fourth-down (plays being stopped on short runs) was a big one there in the first half. They did a good job. They stopped us.”

Very obviously dejected, Pinnick was asked if he felt the offense was put in good positions to succeed by offensive coordinator Matt Miller.

“It’s not for me to say," Pinnick said. "We’ve just got to get better.”

A former offensive coordinator at Fresno State and Missouri before taking the WSU head job last December, Moore was asked if he would entertain the idea of taking over play-calling duties in the near future.

"We’ve just got to work together to improve, that is the most important thing," Moore said. "We’ve got to have a better product on offense."