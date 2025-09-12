Can North Texas Upset Washington State? A Mean Green Expert Weighs In
Washington State's first road game of the Jimmy Rogers era brings them to Denton, Texas this week for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff against the the North Texas Mean Green on ESPNU.
For insight into the Mean Green's 2-0 start to the 2025 season, Sanoe Valente of the Mean Green Show was nice enough to share his time for a Q&A about the North Texas program.
Here's what our special guest had to say this week.
MORE: Comparing Jaxon Potter to John Mateer Through the First Two Weeks of the Season
1. What in your opinion is the biggest strength of this year’s Mean Green team?
Valente: One of the more intriguing storylines around North Texas football this season is the wide receiver room — not because one player has clearly emerged, but because none has. Statistically, no one has separated as the definitive WR1. But that might actually be a testament to the depth at the position, not a lack of talent.
North Texas boasts a receiving corps that could compete with the top units in the Group of Five. Wyatt Young, Cameron Dorner, Simeon Evans, Miles Coleman, and Landon Sides (when healthy) each bring a unique skill set to the table. Whether it's stretching the field vertically, working underneath zones, or making plays after the catch, this group offers versatility and matchup problems for opposing defenses. On most G5 rosters, any one of them could be the primary option. In Denton, they're part of a deep, balanced attack.
2. What’s your assessment of Drew Mestemaker and his potential as UNT’s starting quarterback?
Valente: Then there’s quarterback Drew... a name that may not be on every national radar — yet. Drew didn’t log many snaps at QB in high school, largely because he shared a class with a four-star signal-caller who ended up at Louisville. Still, he impressed the North Texas staff enough at a camp last year to earn a preferred walk-on offer.
Head coach Eric Morris has built a reputation as one of the top evaluators and developers of quarterback talent in the country. He’s worked with big names and bigger arms, and he's been vocal about Drew's potential — even going as far as saying he believes Drew has the tools to play on Sundays. While Drew remains raw and lacks a high volume of game reps at the position, those kinds of statements from a coach like Morris suggest a ceiling that’s difficult to ignore. There’s development still to come, but the foundation is worth watching.
3. Who’s an underappreciated piece of the North Texas squad coming into this matchup?
Valente: On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Ethan Wesloski continues to carve out a role as a reliable piece of the unit. With 8 tackles and half a sack coming into this week’s matchup, he’s not grabbing headlines, but he’s doing the dirty work that every defense needs. Wesloski is assignment-sound, physical, and consistent — the kind of player who helps hold a defense together, even if the stat sheet doesn’t always tell the full story.
4. Do you think Eric Morris can bring North Texas into the conversation when it comes to contention for a CFP spot anytime soon?
Valente: And then there's the bigger question: can North Texas make a legitimate push for a College Football Playoff spot under the new expanded format?
Right now, the answer is no — and it has little to do with coaching. Morris, now entering his third year, has seen his starting quarterback enter the transfer portal each offseason. And it hasn’t stopped there. The program continues to lose key contributors annually — a challenge that's hard to overcome without a top-tier Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) infrastructure in place.
Until North Texas can elevate its NIL game to compete with the top programs in the American Athletic Conference, any serious run at a CFP berth remains unlikely. Retention is now as critical as recruitment, and without the resources to keep core talent year-to-year, the Mean Green are fighting an uphill battle, regardless of who's on the headset.
5. What’s your score prediction for Saturday’s contest?
Valente: Prediction: Washington State 27, North Texas 21
A hard-fought showing from the Mean Green, but depth and execution from the Cougars prove to be the difference.