Controversial Caden Pinnick slide ruling proves costly for Washington State

Discussion will certainly arise over the Caden Pinnick scramble in the first half - one that led to the head-scratching end of a Washington State University series.

When does the transition from quarterback run to quarterback slide begin?

On the second play of the second quarter, the Cougars faced third and 3. Pinnick saw a crease to the right and would have easily had a first down.

He began to slide to take an unnecessary hit. It was originally called a 3-yard gain to the Cougars’ 35.

Why replay overturned the Caden Pinnick ruling

But Arizona Brent Brennan and his staff thought otherwise, and wanted the play looked at on review.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the Pac-12 command center for play review, three officials studied the play. Split commentary took place among the broadcast crew during the break.

Finally, the head official from the command center determined Pinnick began his descent at the “34 1/2-yard line” - a half-yard short of the first down.

The confusing part of the play was that Pinnick’s momentum carried him well past the 35-yard line.

But it didn’t matter. The original call was overturned, bringing a fourth-and-short. And protecting a 14-7 lead, WSU coach Kirby Moore decided to send on the punting unit.

Arizona immediately capitalizes after controversial ruling

The sequence of deflating, to say the least. For starters, Pinnick could have done anything else but slide and pick up the first down by a yard or two. It turned out to be an unforced error that halted the Cougars’ drive.

And it hurt the Cougars on the other end as Arizona marched 78 yards in 13 plays, chewing up 7:20 off the clock to score the game-tying touchdown.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita capped the drive with his 4-yard touchdown pass to Tre Spivey, their second scoring connection of the half, to tie the game at 14-14 with 7:42 to go.

WSU ended the first half with two field-goal opportunities. The first 39-yard Jack Stevens' attempt was blocked by the interior of the Arizona defensive line. The second Stevens' attempt - a 33-yarder - was converted with 22 seconds remaining to give WSU a 17-14 lead.