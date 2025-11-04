Eckhaus’ Ups and Downs Continue as Wazzu Falls to Oregon State
STAT LINE: 13/24 (54%) 146 yards, 2 INTs | 24 yards rushing
GAME NOTES
In the first of two meetings between the Pac-12 opponents, Wazzu fell to Oregon State in a game defined by two struggling offenses. For Wazzu, Eckhaus’ performance featured two interceptions—making it the third straight week with multiple picks. In addition to the turnover trend, Eckhaus was sacked six times by the Beavers, contributing to several three-and-outs and multiple unsuccessful red zone trips.
However, despite the rough stat line, there were still positives in Eckhaus’ game. He continued showing the ability to find completions from multiple launch points throughout, and remained a consistent factor in the ground game—check out the 6:57 and 11:05 marks in the video below.
As the Cougs head into their second bye week of the season, Offensive Coordinator Danny Freund and Eckhaus will need to take a hard look at what’s caused the recent dip in efficiency and find a way to cut down on turnovers, which have now become a clear trend over the past three weeks.
MORE: Washington State Drop 10-7 Shocker To Oregon State in Corvallis
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 3:00 mark in the video linked below, Wazzu has a glance route called at the bottom of the screen, paired with a post-wheel concept up top. Once Eckhaus takes the snap, Oregon State brings five pass rushers—one of whom comes completely untouched.
As Eckhaus takes his drop, he peeks at the glance route to his left before working his eyes across the field toward the post-wheel. With two defenders closing in before he even reaches the top of his drop, Eckhaus fades away as he releases the ball, delivering a perfect throw over the top to the receiver on the wheel route despite being completely forced off-platform.
These are the types of throws Eckhaus has been making on a weekly basis—big plays, regardless of circumstance.