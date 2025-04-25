Ex-Washington State QB Cam Ward Selected First Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
As the NFL Draft began Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a former Washington State Cougar quarterback was the first overall selection. The Tennessee Titans chose Cam Ward after ending his college career in a lone season with the University of Miami Hurricanes.
A native of West Columbia, Texas, Ward began his career at FCS program Incarnate Word University in 2020. During the spring 2021 season which was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award, given to the most outstanding freshman player in FCS. In the fall of 2021, he had another spectacular season at UIW with 4,648 passing yards with 47 passing touchdowns.
After earning FCS All-American honors, he transferred to Washington State prior to the 2022 season, following UIW head coach Eric Morris, who became the Cougs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under Morris and head coach Jake Dickert in 2022, Ward threw for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns, plus five rushing touchdowns. He earned an All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention that season.
In 2023, Ward returned as the WSU starting QB with 3,735 yards with 25 touchdown passes and eight rushing scores. He was 12-13 as WSU's starting quarterback. Ward graduated from WSU that December with his bachelor's degree.
Ward initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but decided to transfer to Miami, where he had his best FBS season. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record, throwing for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American and was named the ACC Player of the Year.
Ward becomes the first former WSU quarterback to selected first overall in the NFL Draft since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 (New England Patriots).