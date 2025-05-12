Ex-Washington State QB John Mateer Listed Among College Football's Top Newcomers
Perhaps the biggest story of the offseason for the Washington State Cougars was the departure of starting quarterback John Mateer.
After a historic season with the Cougars in 2024 where he scored a total of 44 touchdowns and enjoyed one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Washington State history, Mateer entered the transfer portal and followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the Oklahoma Sooners.
On Monday, ESPN's Billy Tucker named Mateer as one of the top 25 players in the nation who are either suiting up for a new team or playing their first season of college football in 2025.
Tucker noted that "Mateer will light up SEC scoreboards in 2025 and Oklahoma should bounce back" as well as "the offense should come out of the gate fast, particularly with Mateer's confidence and familiarity with the system."
Mateer was one of roughly 60 players that left the WSU program this offseason, mostly due to the departure of head coach Jake Dickert for Wake Forest.
Mateer will play his first game for the Sooners on August 30 against Illinois State. WSU, who will be quarterbacked by Zevi Eckhaus this season, begin their campaign the same day against Idaho in Pullman.