From Backup to Starter: Jackson Brousseau Brings New Look for Rams Against Wazzu
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Cougars as WSU works through the first season of the Jimmy Rogers era.
Height: 6’4
Weight: 225
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Lehi, UT
High School: Lehi HS
STATS
- Career: 14/20 (70%), 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- 2025: 10/12 (83%), 78 yards, 1 TD
AT A GLANCE
The quarterback situation at Colorado State is one that many close to the program—and even Wazzu fans—may find surprising or confusing. For the first time since the 2023 season opener, the Rams will not be starting redshirt junior quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.
The seasoned starter was benched last Saturday against UTSA in favor of redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau. Earlier in the week, addressing Fowler-Nicolosi’s recent struggles, Head Coach Jay Norvell said, “We're still trying to get to the bottom of what's going on with Brayden and his play the last two weeks.”
Despite having only eight career passing attempts heading into the UTSA game, Brousseau had been taking reps with the first team during the bye week in preparation for what seemed like an inevitable scenario. Sure enough, with 12 minutes left to play and the Rams trailing 10–3, Brousseau entered and immediately provided a spark to the offense. He led two touchdown drives, completing 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards and a score, though the Rams ultimately fell just short in a 17–16 loss.
Brousseau doesn’t bring much experience—having appeared in only three games and now preparing for his first career start—but he’s already shown he’s capable of leading the offense after nearly orchestrating a comeback off the bench last week.
MORE: Colorado State HC Jay Norvell Discusses Critical Week 5 Matchup Against Washington State
TOP TRAITS
Finding Completions – Playing Within Structure
Once Brousseau entered the game against UTSA, a big factor in sparking the comeback was how well he played within the structure of the offense and consistently found completions. He made the kind of plays that kept the offense on schedule—like at the 6:27 mark in the video below.
On that play, his eyes start to the left at the beginning of his progression. Once he sees that option taken away, he immediately resets to his running back and checks it down, letting him make a play for the first down. Simple, efficient, and productive.
Poise
Entering the game under the circumstances Brousseau did—down 10–3 in the fourth quarter, with no action that day and little experience in his career—and performing the way he did is extremely commendable. He took on the challenge head-on and played as if he had been the starter all along.
For example, at the 6:38 mark in the video below, on a critical fourth down, UTSA brings a six-man pass rush. Unfazed, Brousseau takes his drop, hitches, and delivers the first-down throw with ease. Though inexperienced, he proved he’s ready to execute at a high level, playing as if he were “the guy” the whole time.