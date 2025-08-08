How Does WSU's Strength of Schedule Compare to their Opponents in 2025?
As the 2025 college football season draws ever nearer, predictions and guesses are starting to come in from all over the place on what will play out this fall. There are no real tangible numbers to work with yet but ESPN has released its strength of schedule (SOS) rankings for the upcoming season. Washington State checks in near the middle of the pack at #78, but how about everyone else on their slate? Here's how their opponents' SOS stack up in comparison.
Idaho Vandals - N/A
Idaho will be Washington State's lone FCS opponent this season and does not have an SOS that is comparable to its FBS counterparts. In terms of their own schedule, though, Idaho does play two FBS foes (Washington State and San Jose State) along with three FCS playoff teams from last season.
San Diego State - #127
The Aztecs have one of the weakest SOS rankings of any of the Cougars 2025 opponents. The only real heavy hitter that San Diego State faces this year will be defending Mountain West champion Boise State in Week 12. Only five of their opponents (one being Washington State) reached eight wins last year and three of those games will be at home. It's a schedule that lines up very well for and Aztecs bunch that went just 3-9 in 2024.
North Texas Mean Green - #135
None of WSU's opponents this year have an easier SOS than North Texas and, in fact, only one team in the whole country has a lower ranking on the entire list. The Mean Green got practically everything to fall their way in their third season in the AAC as they avoid the likes of Tulane and Memphis. They do, however have to face last year's conference winner, Army, on the road in Week 4 but that's easily the toughest game on their schedule.
Washington Huskies - #31
Playing in the Big Ten comes with a heap of challenges and Washington State's Apple Cup dance partners know that well. Washington will face the second toughest SOS of any team the Cougs see this year. The Huskies are currently slated to play the #2, #7, #12 and #14-ranked teams per the Coaches Poll and that's just in the conference portion of their dockett. The defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes make a swing through Seattle as do Illinois and Oregon. The schedule does not line up kindly for UW this season.
Colorado State Rams - #105
Colorado State is one of the few teams that Washington State sees for a second year in a row in 2025 and the Rams will have a significantly easier schedule this year. Jay Norvell's squad gets five of its first seven contests at home and one of those road games is against San Diego State. They do, however, have to take on both of last year's participants in the Mountain West Championship as they welcome in UNLV in Week 11 and head to Boise State just two weeks later. Those two games look to be the most difficult on the slate.
Ole Miss Rebels - #16
The schedule makers pulled no punches with Ole Miss this year but that is to be expected when playing in the SEC. Lane Kiffin's team sees the likes of LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida this year in conference play. The non-conference pits them against a Tulane squad that finished as runner up in the American last year as well. The Rebels do avoid Alabama this year but that's about all that can be said for the ease of their road in 2025. They hold the highest SOS ranking of any team the Cougars will play this year.
Virginia Cavaliers - #84
Virginia has a SOS that is quite comparable to Washington State's. The Cavaliers miss out on playing both of last year's ACC Championship participants in Clemson and SMU but that doesn't mean they won't have some challenges along the way. Well over half of their schedule features teams that went bowling in 2024. That being said, games against Stanford, Wake Forest and a Florida State unit that fell extremely hard last year should be easier. It's a healthy mix for UVA.
Toledo Rockets - #128
The MAC is certainly not one of the stronger leagues out there and that is reflected in Toledo's low SOS ranking. The Rockets have a softer go of things this year as they get home games against an Akron squad that won just four contests last season, a Kent State team that hasn't won one since September of 2023 and a Ball State group that hasn't posted a winning season in five seasons. Things stack up fairly well for Jason Candle's bunch.
Oregon State Beavers - #76
The one team that lines up almost exactly with WSU in terms of SOS just so happens to be its sole Pac-12 partner in Oregon State. The Cougs and the Beavs are just two spots off with OSU claiming the ever-so slightly tougher schedule. It's likely the teams from the Lone Star State that give the Beavers the edge here as they have to face Texas Tech in Lubbock and Houston. A road matchup against Oregon for the Civil War will also be difficult.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs - #100
Coming in at the even 100-mark on the SOS list is WSU's Week 12 opponent, Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are Sun Belt bound soon but their final season in C-USA should be favorable. They get to take on both FBS newbies this year in Delaware and Missouri State plus they'll get home games against Southern Miss and New Mexico State. A Week 2 road game at LSU, though, certainly adds some beef to the schedule.
James Madison Dukes - #119
JMU's 2025 road is one of the easier in the country and that's partly because the Dukes have proven themselves better than most of their Sun Belt competition. They bested a handful of foes they are scheduled against this year including Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Old Dominion. James Madison also opens its season against an FCS opponent, Weber State.