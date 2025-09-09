How Jaxon Potter Operated with Command in Washington State Victory over SDSU
Washington State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter was a surprise selection to begin the season under center for the Cougars. However, in WSU's 36-13 win over San Diego State, Potter rose to the occasion.
STAT LINE: 28/42 (57%) 257 yards, 3 TDs
GAME NOTES
In Jaxon Potter’s first start, he did about as good a job as any coach could hope for when it came to “finding completions.” Despite completing 77% of his passes against Idaho in Week One, his efficient, mistake-free performance still only produced 13 points for a Cougar offense that managed just one touchdown.
Week Two was a different story. Potter’s continued command of the offense was paired with 36 points in a dominant win over San Diego State. Although his completion percentage dipped from the previous week’s 77%, he continued to show comfort within the scheme—impressive considering it’s a brand-new system for the Cougs and only Potter’s second career start.
Throughout the game, his operation was clean and efficient—a clear sign of his comfort in Danny Freund’s system. Whether it was a regular dropback from the gun, a play-action fake, or a sprint-out, Potter’s mechanics and polish remained consistent across all platforms. He also made two big-time throws that should have everyone in Pullman excited to have a quarterback capable of completing those kinds of passes—at the 10:23 and 12:46 marks in the video below.
Potter and the Cougars will now be turning their focus to North Texas in Week 3.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 10:22 mark in the video linked below, Potter makes one of the big-time throws mentioned above. With an RPO dialed up, Potter pulls the ball and initially appears to target the outside receiver running a short in-breaking route. However, as he sets up to throw, both the corner and the safety over the slot receiver step forward toward the underneath route.
Recognizing this, Potter quickly resets to his slot receiver and delivers a touchdown strike between three defenders—a great display of instinct and mastery of the process. A truly special throw.
JAXON POTTER POST GAME PRESS CONFERENCE – SAN DIEGO STATE 9/6/25
