How Michigan Transfer Jayden Denegal Presents A Challenge To Washington State Defense
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Cougars as WSU works through the first season of the Jimmy Rogers era.
Height: 6’5
Weight: 230
Class: Junior
Hometown: Apple Valley, CA
High School: Apple Valley HS
Previous Schools: Michigan
STATS
- Career (Michigan): 4/5 (80%), 50 yards, 1 TDs
- 2025 (San Diego State): 13/25 (52%), 208 yards, 1 TD
At a Glance
Jayden Denegal, now the starting quarterback at San Diego State, was previously the backup quarterback for Michigan’s 2023 national championship team. During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Denegal appeared in seven games, throwing for 80 yards and one touchdown.
After the 2024 season, Denegal decided to move back home to Southern California, where he competed through spring practice and training camp against Central Michigan transfer Burt Emmanuel Jr.—ultimately winning the starting job. The Aztecs opened the 2025 season 1–0 with a dominant win over FCS Stony Brook in Week 1, a game in which Denegal completed 13 of 25 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and added 12 yards rushing.
Top Traits
Arm Strength
On multiple occasions against Stony Brook, Denegal displayed significant arm strength—completing passes downfield, across the opposite hashes, and down the seams. Check out the 4:24, 4:38, 6:51, and 11:55 marks in the video linked below. At the 4:38 mark, Stony Brook rotated into a Cover 3 look at the snap, leaving the seams open and vulnerable. Denegal recognized this, got his eyes to the left to look off the deep safety, then snapped back to the right seam and ripped a throw with minimal arc for a 25-yard touchdown. The velocity and placement on the pass left the defense with no chance to prevent the score.
Powerful Runner
Denegal uses all of his tools as a runner—not only the speed to get out into space but also his full 6’5, 230-pound frame to run through contact and fall forward. At the 1:04 mark in the video below, Denegal escaped the pocket and took off on a 3rd-and-11. He made contact five yards past the line of scrimmage, lowered his shoulder, and despite two more defenders joining the tackle, still fell forward for nine yards. The run set the Aztecs up with a manageable fourth down, which they went on to convert.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Pro Cougs: Previewing Former Washington State Players In Week 1 NFL ActionNext Steps: Cougars' Path Forward Following Close Week 1 Victory Over IdahoWashington State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers Notes "Embarrassing" Aspect of Win Over IdahoHow Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 1