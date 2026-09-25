How to watch Washington State vs. Arizona: TV channel, game time, streaming

After notching a first victory for new coach Kirby Moore last Saturday over Duquesne, what is the Washington State Cougars’ reward?

A prime-time game against a familiar foe.

Former Pac 12 member Arizona, led by quarterback Noah Fifita, comes to Pullman on Saturday afternoon.

Noah Fifita returns to Pullman as Arizona's record-setting quarterback

This will be the teams’ first matchup since 2023 when both schools were still playing regularly in the same conference. The Wildcats also were in Pullman, and took home a 44-6 victory to snap a three-game road series skid.

Notably, Fifita was the quarterback in that game, too - picking up his first career victory in just his third start for their Wildcats. He passed for 342 yards in taking down the then-No. 16 Cougars.

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three seasons later, Fifita is now the program record-holder in passing yards (10,017, set last week against Northern Illinois) and touchdown passes (80).

Both of those marks are top-three career totals among active FBS quarterbacks.

In his weekly Monday press conference, Moore lauded Fifita’s passing accuracy and described the Arizona star as a “complete playmaker.”

Stylistically the signal caller reminds Moore of another quarterback he once coached at Fresno state - Jake Haener, a 2023 NFL Draft selection who is currently with the New York Giants.

Last week, Fifita completed 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over Northern Illinois. He had completions to 11 different receivers.

So far through three games, Arizona has tallied nine touchdowns in 11 red-zone trips - an 81.8-percent scoring clip, which ranked 18th in FBS and significantly improved over last year’s conversion rate.

“You talk about progression passing, and it’s not just a 1-2 (first option to second option) run,” Moore said. “It’s seeing the whole field, extending plays and finding guys downfield.”

How to watch Washington State vs. Arizona

What: WSU (1-2) will play the middle game in its three-game homestand against against former Pac 12 foe Arizona (2-1)

When: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Arizona live on Fubo.

TV channel: CBS

Announcers: Rich Waltz (play by play), Adam Breneman (analyst), Brian Kelly (analyst) and Jordan Giorgio (sideline)

Betting line: Arizona -10.5

Our prediction: Arizona 33, WSU 21

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.