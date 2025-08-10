How to Watch Washington State Cougar Football in 2025
The 2025 college football season is now mere weeks away and Washington State fans hoping to catch the Cougars this year now know how they can do just that.
From The CW to ESPN's network family to CBS and even the SEC Network, here's where, when and how you can tune into the Cougs all season long. (The table below shows home games in bold and all kickoff times are Pacific Time). The only game that has yet to be announced will be the team's November 22 contest at James Madison.
As was the case in 2024. The CW Network will carry the bulk of the team's home contests this year. When the majority of the Pac-12 left for other leagues, Washington State and Oregon State were left trying to find TV deals with whoever they could get and The CW picked them up. CBS and CBS Sports Network will also broadcast a few games this year, most notably the Apple Cup battle with Washington on September 20.
WSU will begin the season with two straight night games at home in Pullman on The CW, hosting Idaho and San Diego State in consecutive weeks. Their first road trip will take them to North Texas for a 12:30 PM PT kickoff on ESPNU. They'll then return home for the Apple Cup showdown at 4:30 local time for a primetime east coast broadcast slot.
A three-game road stint will then begin at Colorado State at 4:30 PM PT on CBS Spots Network to end September. After a bye week, they'll have an abnormally early kick for a West Coast team as they travel to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss. They'll be back home one week later against the Toledo Rockets for another midday contest.
In November, they'll open the month with a trip to Corvallis and their first of two games against the Oregon State Beavers, the first of which will start at 4:30 local time on CBS. They'll then get their second bye week of the season, followed by another night game at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. One week later will be the aforementioned trip to James Madison in Virginia. The regular season will be capped on November 29 against the Oregon State Beavers in Pullman at 3:30 local time on The CW.
Here's the entire 2025 schedule of who, when (times in pacific) and where the Cougars will be playing:
Date
Opponent
Location
Time / TV
Aug. 30
Idaho Vandals
Pullman, WA
7:00 PM / The CW
Sep. 6
San Diego State Aztecs
Pullman, WA
7:15 PM / The CW
Sep. 13
North Texas Mean Green
Denton, TX
12:30 PM / ESPNU
Sep. 20
Washington Huskies
Pullman, WA
4:30 PM / CBS
Sep. 27
Colorado State Rams
Fort Collins, CO
4:30 PM / CBSSN
Oct. 11
Ole Miss Rebels
Oxford, MS
9:45 AM / SECN
Oct. 18
Virginia Cavaliers
Charlottesville, VA
3:30 PM / The CW
Oct. 25
Toledo Rockets
Pullman, WA
12:30 PM / The CW
Nov. 1
Oregon State Beavers
Corvallis, OR
4:30 PM / CBS
Nov. 15
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Pullman, WA
7:00 PM / The CW
Nov. 22
James Madison Duke
Harrisonburg, VA
TBA
Nov. 29
Oregon State Beavers
Pullman, WA
3:30 PM / The CW