The Washington State Cougars and San Diego State will certainly be living in the moment for 3 1/2 hours Saturday - a final regular-season game between Pac-12 opponents in Pullman - but you can’t blame them for also looking ahead.

The Aztecs play Boise State in the conference championship game six days later in Boise - a feather in their cap following a late-season rally.

And WSU? Well, the Cougars will be entering a vital offseason after a disappointing first season under first-year coach Kirby Moore.

But first, a rematch from San Diego State’s 26-20 win over the Cougars on Halloween afternoon in California.

Since then, the Aztecs have continued to win, including last week's 22-20 upset over then-No. 15 Boise State to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

What Washington State can expect from San Diego State

San Diego State coach Sean Lewis indicated earlier this week that the Aztecs will treat this game like any other during the conference season.

“We’ll prepare to our standards and continue to build momentum as we come down the stretch,” Lewis said.

And while the Aztecs rank near the bottom of the conference in most yardage categories - offensively and defensively - they have been one of the top teams in situational football.

They lead the Pac-12 in kickoff returns for touchdowns (three). They’ve made the most field goals in the league (18).

On defense, they have recorded 23 sacks, No. 2 in the league. They have forced 14 turnovers, tied for third in the conference.

In one-score games, San Diego State is 4-1.

“Give Sean Lewis a ton of credit,” Moore said Monday during his press conference. “These last three games … they’ve finished very well.”

Washington State faces a pivotal offseason

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, WSU’s season will finish up. Moore said players and coaches will get together for team meetings over the next two Mondays. Also, players will have their position-group evaluation on Wednesday with assistant coaches.

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Moore said he will meet with his assistants over the next week or so to discuss their futures. Early signing day is Wednesday. The transfer portal opens two days later.

“It doesn’t stop - things happen very, very fast in college football,” Moore said during his weekly coaches show Wednesday.

How to watch Washington State vs. San Diego State football

Who: Washington State (2-9) vs. San Diego State (6-5)

When: 3:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

TV channel: The CW

Live stream: The CW, DIRECTV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV (local channel availability varies by provider and market).

Announcers: Rick Allen (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst) and Michael Bumpus (sideline reporter).

Radio: Cougar Sports Network and the WSU Cougars Gameday app.

Betting line: Washington State -3.5

Over/under: 46.5 points

Washington State vs. San Diego State score prediction

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: After clinching a spot in the conference championship game Dec. 4 in Boise, SDSU has a meaningless “flex” game in Pullman to wrap up the regular season. Why would the Aztecs push it here against a WSU squad intent on sending out its seniors on a winning note?

WSU 27, San Diego State 21

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