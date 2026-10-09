How to watch Washington State vs. Utah State: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream

Only a handful of players can say they saw action for either Washington State University or Utah State in last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game in Boise last December.

But both coaches were in attendance - Bronco Mendenhall was on the sideline for the Aggies in their 34-21 loss while newly-hired Kirby Moore was in the WSU radio booth observing the action.

“That was definitely different,” Moore said on his coaches’ show Wednesday with Chris King. “There are very few college football games I go to where I am a fan, and naturally not understanding of what is going on on the field.”

Unlike in the past meeting, where both schools had three weeks to prepare for each other in the bowl game, with the teams both losing Saturday and now turning around for a Friday kickoff in Logan, Utah, the week of preparation has been shortened.

“It reduces one practice opportunity,” Mendenhall said.

Even with his self-appointment as WSU’s new offensive play-caller, Moore has scaled back on full-padded practices this week just to protect the overall physical toll on his players.

“We’ve condensed the process a little bit more,” Moore said.

As far as who will start at quarterback for the Cougars, Moore is keeping that decision close to the vest. If it is struggling, Caden Pinnick, who is the likely choice, Moore did not want to pin his offense’s struggles on the signal caller.

“We’ve got to be better on offense as a whole," Moore said. "I know the quarterback is an isolated player, and yes, we’ve got to be better there. But along with that, we have 10 other players on offense.”

How to watch Washington State vs. Utah State

What: After finishing up a three-game homestand, WSU (1-4) will face Utah State in its Pac-12 road opener in a rematch of last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game.

When: 6 p.m. Pacific time | Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium | Logan, Utah

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Utah State live on Fubo.

TV channel: The CW Network

Announcers: Chris Fisher (play by play), Isaiah Stanback (analyst) and Bryan Walters (sideline)

Betting line: Utah State -4.5

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: In a matchup of arguably the two worst offenses in the Pac-12, one school has faint optimism while the other is in complete chaos.

Utah State 19, WSU 14

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.