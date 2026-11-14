How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado State football: TV channel, game time, live stream

In a season full of drastically opposing forces - teasing breakthroughs and cratering low points - for the Washington State Cougars, now Colorado State comes to town Saturday.

And how fitting would it be for the Cougars to figure out how to pick up their first FBS win against such a volatile opponent that features an extremely potent offense and an extremely incompetent defense?

With Texas State looming next week, this might be the best opportunity for WSU to get that elusive victory.

The Cougars had last week off to rest, re-evaluate and get revved up for the final three-game stretch run to close out a frustrating first season under coach Kirby Moore.

“You can’t let the results dictate your behavior,” said WSU defensive lineman Kaden Beatty, who knows a thing or two about downtrodden seasons, going winless with Kent State in 2024.

Moore noted that during last week’s practices during the bye, the Cougars emphasized one sweeping theme.

‘Focused on finishing,” Moore said.

That means finishing off sacks when you get into an opponent's backfield. It means finishing off a turnover when the ball is loose. It means finishing off blocks so the run game can get going. And it means finishing off drives when the offense creeps into the red zone.

“It’s about finishing games - finishing in the fourth quarter,” WSU offensive tackle Ashton Tripp said.

As quarterback Owen Eshelman, set to make his fourth career start, noted during the hour-long radio show Wednesday: “There’s a lot of pieces, and it’s about time we put them all together.”

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How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream

What: Coming off its bye week, WSU (1-8) again attempts to earn a first Pac-12 victory of the season when it hosts Colorado State (3-6) - which just won its first conference game on Oct. 24 against San Diego State.

When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium | Pullman, Wash.

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Colorado State live on Fubo.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Rich Waltz (play by play), Adam Breneman (analyst) and Jordan Giorgio (sideline).

Betting line: WSU -8.5 (O/U is 66.5)

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: Is this the week for the Cougars to get off the schneid? It has to be. They should be well-rested from the bye week. Self-evaluation hopefully cleans up a few areas. It’s their time.

WSU 38, Colorado State 30

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