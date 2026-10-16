How to watch Washington State vs. Oregon State football: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time

Transfer quarterback Braden Atkinson has passed for 2,257 yards in six games for the Oregon State University offense this season.

Washington State University has gained 1,694 total yards as an offense during that same span.

Freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has hauled in 12 touchdown passes from Atkinson for the Beavers, putting himself in the midseason Heisman Trophy discussion.

The Cougars have scored 11 touchdowns as a team.

Connecting the dots on paper, and this latest chapter of an old Pacific-12 Conference regional rivalry game between the Beavers and Cougars on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon should be a one-sided laugher.

That’s not how college football works sometimes - and WSU is hoping the second week of a new offensive play-caller (coach Kirby Moore) and the debut of a new quarterback (Owen Eshelman) will squeeze a few more yards and unexpected touchdowns out of a struggling offense.

For one, first-year Beavers coach JaMarcus Shephard knows how the sport goes sometimes. Odd things happen when you least expect them.

“We are going to end up having to meet them on the field with a little bit of intensity because they (the Cougars) are going to bring a lot of intensity to the game,” Shephard said.

Certainly, the visitors have a couple of pathways to creating a little extra juice for this road game. Eshelman’s insertion into the starting lineup could give the offense a natural boost. And remember, defensive coordinator Trent Bray was fired from the Oregon State job almost a year ago.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere at Reser Stadium,” Moore said. “Two Pac-12 legacy teams (playing) - that is what college football is all about.”

How to watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

What: For the second time this season, WSU (1-5) will hit the road in back-to-back games, facing Oregon State (4-2) in a clash of old Pac-12 Conference regional rivals.

When: 3 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Oregon

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Oregon State live on Fubo.

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play by play), Ryan Leaf (analyst) and Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Oregon State -18.5

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: In matchup of first-year coaches, JaMarcus Shephard is watching the Beavers evolve into Pac-12 contenders. Kirby Moore is watching the Cougars sink into conference oblivion.

Oregon State 35, WSU 16

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