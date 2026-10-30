How to watch Washington State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream

It’s anybody’s guess what these rosters will look like a year from now, but this Saturday, Washington State University and San Diego State will let the young bucks go at it.

Redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman is suddenly the “veteran” starting quarterback with two whole starts under his belt for the Cougars.

And the Aztecs will turn to Stone Saunders for another week in place of injured Jayden Denegal (ankle). He made his collegiate debut a week ago at Colorado State.

“Two redshirt freshman quarterbacks going after it,” first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore said during his weekly show Wednesday alongside play-by-play announcer Chris King.

And in the grind of completing nine consecutive weeks of games without a bye - both teams are off starting Monday - seeing two up-and-coming signal callers go at it certainly adds a little juice to this otherwise humdrum matchup between middling Pac-12 Conference programs.

A reminder of their debuts:

For Eshelman at Oregon State on Oct. 17, the Oklahoma product completed 32 of 49 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for a game-high 136 yards and a score, marking the second-highest rushing total by a Cougars’ quarterback in program history.

“The new kid (Eshelman),” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said, “has been a pain.”

For Saunders last Saturday at Colorado State, the Pennsylvania native completed 23 of 33 passes for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the most yards covered by an Aztecs’ quarterback since Ryan Lindley threw for 413 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2011 New Orleans Bowl.

“He’s got a ton of arm talent,” Moore said.

Moore said Lewis does a great job manipulating space schematically, especially in their run-pass option (RPO) looks.

“They attack you vertically and make guys miss in the open field,” Moore said.

How to watch Washington State vs. San Diego State

What: WSU (1-7) finishes up nine consecutive weeks of games with a road tilt at San Diego State (3-5) as it tries to become the last team to win a Pac-12 game this season.

When: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. San Diego State live on Fubo.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Rich Waltz (play by play) and Adam Breneman (analyst)

Betting line: San Diego State -2.5 (O/U is 49.5)

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: As bad as it’s been, the Cougars have certainly been knocking on the door of a first conference victory under rookie coach Kirby Moore. They get it Saturday.

WSU 27, San Diego State 23

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