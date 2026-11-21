Last week, Texas State missed out on celebrating its recent tradition of jumping into the nearby San Marcos River after becoming bowl-eligible. It was too windy and rainy to attempt any cannonball dives.

Maybe the Bobcats will revisit that Saturday if they move into position to clinch a spot in the Pacific-12 Conference championship game.

In their way of that? A suddenly resurgent Washington State Cougars squad that is coming off a 73-7 victory against Colorado State.

First-year WSU coach Kirby Moore and his staff know it’s going to be much tougher sledding on the road this week against a Texas squad that has been as good as anybody in the conference this season - and has now increased to a 13 1/2-point favorite in this matchup.

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on against the Boise State Broncos during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would it be wise for the Cougars to return to their old ways - inefficient offense and eventually worn-down defense - now that they have gained a bit of traction with a frustrated fan base?

Moore would like to think that won’t be the case.

“Saturday night (against Colorado State) was a good step in the right direction toward playing to a specific standard,” Moore said.

Washington State faces dangerous Texas State offense

The key matchup is how WSU slows down the 11th-ranked scoring offense in the country as Texas State averages 38.4 points per game.

Quarterback Brad Jackson makes it all go as the Pac-12 leader in total offense (3,080 yards).

Jackson had been phenomenal over the past three games against the best teams in the conference. He had 371 total yards and five touchdowns at Boise State; 301 total yards and two touchdowns at Oregon State and 410 total yards and four touchdowns last week against Fresno State.

And he sets it up for running back Torrance Burgess Jr., who had 1,225 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr., Beau Sparks and Zechariah Sample, who have combined for 114 receptions, 1,586 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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Oh yeah, the Bobcats’ offensive line has given up just three sacks over the past three games.

“We have to make sure we do a really good job of playing top-down and make them earn it,” Moore said during his coaches’ show Wednesday.

How to watch Washington State vs. Texas State football

What: WSU (2-8) won its first Pacific-12 Conference game of the season last Saturday, 73-7 over Colorado State. Now, the Cougars are in search of their first conference road victory against a good Texas State team (6-4) that is still in the hunt for a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.

When: 3 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium | San Marcos, Texas

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Texas State live on Fubo.

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play by play), Ryan Leaf (analyst) and Lauren Green (sideline).

Betting line: WSU +13.5 (O/U is 62.5)

Washington State vs. Texas State score prediction

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: With so much attention on Pac-12 leader Boise State - Texas State has two conference losses by a combined three points (Boise State, SDSU). Bobcats are physical on both sides and will wear down WSU.

Texas State 37, WSU 28

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