How to watch WSU vs. Kansas State: TV channel, streaming, game time and announcers

Much like the rest of major college football, Washington State University and host Kansas State enter the second weekend of the regular season trying to piece together an overhauled roster.

The Cougars have 50 new players, including 29 transfers, in coach Kirby Moore's first season. Kansas State has 58 newcomers, including 26 transfers, under Collin Klein, its new coach.

The matchup of offensive-minded coaches and their teams kicks off at 9 a.m. Pacific time, Saturday, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50.000 capacity). The game will be televised on TNT and HBO Max.

This is the first matchup ever between the two schools.

And while WSU and the Wildcats have never met, Moore and Klein are familiar with each other. Both were offensive coordinators in the SEC at the same time over the past two seasons (Moore at Missouri; Klein at Texas A&M).

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein watches from the sidelines during the game against Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A lot of different sets offensively (for Kansas State)," Moore said. "They do a great job of running the football. The quarterback (Avery Johnson) is part of it. A lot of different schemes. And when you get tight, they have a lot of play-action concepts that get guys vertically down the field."

WSU was one of six teams in the revamped eight-team Pacific-12 Conference to lose its opener last week, although the Cougars made more than a respectable showing against 17th-ranked Washington in the Apple Cup.

The Cougars were in a one-score game well into the fourth quarter before dropping a 24-10 decision at Husky Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kansas State scored the fourth-most points of any FBS team in the first week - 71 - behind Louisiana Tech (80), UCF (73) and Virginia Tech (73) in a 71-3 victory over Nicholls at home.

For each team to win, it will arguably come down to which dual-threat quarterback has the best day - WSU's Caden Pinnick or Kansas State's Avery Johnson.

Johnson has a big edge in experience (27 starts, to Pinnick's 13) and production (52 touchdown passes, to Pinnick's 32), and is coming off a 199-yard, four-touchdown (three passing, one rushing), no-turnover game against Nicholls.

Points of emphasis for the WSU offense after Week 1 were eliminating turnovers (three against UIW) and better third-down offense (0-for-11 on third downs against UW).

HOW TO WATCH WSU VS. KANSAS STATE

Who: WSU (0-1) finishes up back-to-back road trips to begin 2026 playing at Kansas State (1-0)

When: 9 a.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kansas

Live stream: Watch WSU at Kansas State live on Fubo TV

TV channel: TNT and HBO Max

Announcers: J..B. Long (play by play), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (sideline)

Betting line: Kansas State -17.5

Our prediction: Kansas State 33, WSU 17

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.