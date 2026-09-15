How to watch WSU vs. Duquesne: TV channel, streaming, game time and more

Is this one of those get-right weeks for Washington State University football?

It kind of has to be.

The Cougars welcome FCS stalwart Duquesne on Saturday for their home opener at Gesa Field in Pullman. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

Both programs who have never played each other are in search of their first victory in 2026.

And yet, WSU and Duquesne - a consistent winner at the FCS level - seem to be plotting paths to success in different ways.

Urgency is the theme around Cougars' football after two road losses to Washington and Kansas State, two teams that were double-digit favorites going into the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Elijah Hill (56) and linebacker Weston Polk (44) celebrate a sack in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After those two losses, WSU ranks last in FBS football in total offense at 204.0 yard per game.

Hailing from high-powered offenses at Boise State, and coming to WSU with an offensive play-calling background from Fresno State and Missouri, coach Kirby Moore is almost desperate to find the magic formula and get the Cougars on track.

So is sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick, who did concede that this new offense has struggled against a pair of top-tier defenses in college football.

"I am a realist and I spoke to the team and put it in perspective that we've played two really good defenses that are established," Pinnick said.

Pinnick said he is still confident the unit will take a leap in production - and confidence - soon enough. It might come Saturday.

"Move the ball some more, simplify some things - and be better," Pinnick said.

Meanwhile, Duquesne also has a lot of new faces, both in the coaching staff and on both sides of the ball.

That is a reason why longtime coach Jerry Schmitt is preaching patience, especially in the early going and at the end of a three-game streak of road games.

"Truly, it's why we play these tough games," Schmitt said. "If you just look at the scoreboard, you will be disappointed."

HOW TO WATCH WSU VS. DUQUESNE

Who: WSU (0-2) will play its home opener against FCS opponent Duquesne (0-2)

When: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Watch WSU vs. Duquesne live on Fubo TV

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play by play), Alex Brink (analyst) and Kate Harrison (sideline)

Betting line: WSU -38.5

Our prediction: WSU 44, Duquesne 13

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.