How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 13
For most teams on Washington State's schedule, there's just one game left. Several have already buttoned up a spot in bowl season and a few others are already out of it. While the Cougars themselves are in need of a win to join the bowling fun after a tough loss to JMU in Week 13, here's how everyone else on their docket did in the penultimate week of regular seaoson action.
Idaho: Loss vs. Idaho State 37-16
The 2025 season has come to end for Idaho and the Vandals went out quietly with a lopsided loss to rival Idaho State at home. Nate Thomas ran for 66 yards and a touchdown but that was about all Idaho could manage on eitehr side of the ball. The defense allowed four passing touchdowns from ISU quarterback Jordan Cooke and gave up 404 total yards. Their own offense failed on third down nine times and had to punt away four times. A season in which Idaho was ranked #8 in the FCS polls at one point has ended with a 4-8 overall record and 2-6 in the Big Sky Conference.
San Diego State: Win vs. San Jose State 25-3
The Aztecs are a nine-win team for the first time since 2021 after running away from San Jose State on Saturday night. The San Diego State defense was lights out against the Spartans, holding them to just three points and 268 total yards. They also made three fourth down stops. On the other side, quarterback Jayden Denegal had a slow day throwing but he did rush for a score as did Lucky Sutton and Christian Washington. Already bowl eligible, the Aztecs are looking to lock up their spot in the Mountain West championship game with a win at New Mexico this weekend.
North Texas: Win at Rice 56-24
North Texas' pursuit of a College Football Playoff spot continues with another big win. For the sixth time this year, UNT dropped at least 50 points on an opponent, storming out to a 32-point victory over Rice. Drew Mestemaker again lit up the scoreboard, throwing for 469 yards and three touchdowns. That's a whopping 3,469 yards for Mestemaker this year now with one game to go. Caleb Hawkins also had another big day, rushing for three more touchdowns bringing his season total up to 19. The Mean Green are now 10-1 and will have their regular season finale this Friday against Temple.
Washington: Win at UCLA 48-14
Washington made light work of UCLA at the Rose Bowl, picking up their eighth win of the year. Demond Williams Jr. accounted for 269 total yards and four touchdowns while Adam Mohammed ran for 108 yards on 21 carries. Aided by a big special teams miscue from the Bruins, the Huskies cruised to a 34-point victory and it was never really even close. UCLA didn't score its first points until the second half and turned the ball over three times. Washington will now turn its attention to a huge home contest against #5 Oregon.
Colorado State: Loss at Boise State 49-21
It looked like CSU might be able to hang with Boise State early on but after a dead even first quarter, the Broncos went on a 20-point onslaught in the second and ran out to a 49-21 win, handing the Rams their fifth straight defeat. Darius Curry had a rough day under center, tossing three picks and losing a fumble. The only real bright spot for Colorado State on the day was receiver Rocky Beers who hauled in seven catches for 94 yards and a TD. Outside of that it was another long day for the Rams in a season that has been largely forgettable. Now at 2-9, CSU will look to end their 2025 campaign on a high note this Friday against Air Force.
Ole Miss: Bye
The Rebels did not play in Week 13. They'll play their regular season finale this Friday in the Egg Bowl at Mississippi State.
Virginia: Bye
Virginia also had the week off. The Cavaliers end their regular season campaign at home against Virginia Tech this Saturday.
Toledo: Win vs. Ball State 38-9
Toledo wrangled its fifth MAC win of the season with a blowout over Ball State. Tucker Gleason tossed four touchdowns and Chip Trayanum ran for 128 yards and another score. Junior Vandeross III also had a big performance, catching seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The Rockets defense was all over in the backfield, racking up 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks. It was as complete a victory as Toledo has had this year and now they will get ready to wrap up the regular season at Central Michigan this weekend before they learn their bowl fate.
Oregon State: Bye
The Beavers sat idle last weekend as they get ready for their final game of 2025 at Washington State this weekend.
Louisiana Tech: Win vs. Liberty 34-28 (OT)
It only took one play in overtime for Louisiana Tech to seal the deal against Liberty. Andrew Burnette broke free on a 25-yard run to win the game for the Bulldogs and clinch them a bowl spot after what was a streaky game with the Flames. After falling behind 28-7, LA Tech rallied behind two touchdowns from Trey Kukuk. A missed field goal from kicker John Hoyet Chance at the end of regulation looked like it might doom the Bulldogs but Burnette saved the day... and the season... in OT. Louisiana Tech will close out its C-USA slate with Missouri State this weekend.
James Madison: Win vs. Washington State 24-20
Washington State gave James Madison everything it could want but it wasn't quite enough as the Dukes escaped with their tenth win of the season. Alonza Barnett III completed just 50% of his throws and had a pick but Wayne Knight put the game on his back, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Drew Spinogatti was all over the place for the JMU defense, authoring 16 total tackles and two defended passes. Already with bowl eligibility and a spot in the Sun Belt championship locked up, James Madison is looking to stay alive in the College Football Playoff chase. They'll need a win at Coastal Carolina this Saturday to do that.