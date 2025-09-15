How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 3
While Washington State was having a rough go of things down in Denton, TX their 2025 opponents, for the most part, were faring much better. Four of those teams were on a bye but the others who played, save for North Texas, went 5-1. Here's how it all went down in Week 3.
Idaho - Win vs. Utah Tech 20-6
Idaho handled business in its final home non-conference game, dismantling Utah Tech by two touchdowns. The Vandals got a big day from running back Art Williams who ran for 144 yards while Joshua Wood accounted for two touchdowns. The Trailblazers hung tough for quite a while but in the end, Idaho's offense was just too much. With 405 total yards and a perfect two-for-two on fourth down tries, the Vandals improve to 2-1 on the season. They will face their second FBS opponent of the year this weekend at San Jose State.
San Diego State - Bye
The Aztecs sat idle last weekend. They will take on Cal at home this Saturday.
North Texas - Win vs. Washington State 59-10
North Texas tore apart Washington State at home to go to 3-0 on the year and it was never really all that close. Drew Mestemaker tossed four touchdowns while UNT's defense picked off Cougars quarterback Jaxon Potter three times. The Mean Green defense was smothering, holding Washington State to just 64 rushing yards and logging seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, three of which were sacks. In total they nabbed five turnovers and helped the team to run out to a 49-point victory. Now North Texas will hit the road this weekend to battle Army.
Washington - Bye
No game for Washington this week. The Huskies travel to Pullman this weekend for the 117th Apple Cup.
Colorado State - Bye
CSU did not play in Week 3 and got an extra week to prepare for their home contest against UTSA.
Ole Miss - Win vs. Arkansas 41-35
#17 Ole Miss had a tough time shaking Arkansas but they eventually did to make it 2-0 in SEC play. The Rebels had to turn to backup signal caller Trinidad Chambliss as Austin Simmons sat for most of the day with a foot injury and Chambliss delivered in a big way. He completed 21 of his 29 passes for 353 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. A 24-point second quarter helped propell Lane Kiffin's team. Suntraine Perkins logged nine tackles on defense and a late fumble recovery from Wydett Williams Jr. sealed it. The Rebels will stay home this Saturday for a date with Tulane.
Virginia - Win vs. William & Mary 55-16
Virginia made light work of FCS William & Mary on Saturday. The Cavaliers saw two runners go for over the century mark in Harrison Waylee and Noah Vaughn. Waylee found the end zone three times in the 55-16 win and 11 different pass catchers hauled in a throw. Virginia's defense held the Tribe to just 2-of-13 on third down and stopped them on both of their fourth down attempts. When all was said and done UVA dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes and it showed on the scoreboard. Now the Cavaliers square off with Stanford.
Toledo - Win vs. Morgan State 60-0
Visiting Morgan State got blanked by Toledo on Saturday evening as the Rockets move to 2-1. Astonishingly, 43 of their points came in the second frame in what was an avalanche of epic proportions on the Bears. Toledo got multiple touchdowns from three different players and gave MSU absolutely nothing on the other side. The Bears only managed 56 total yards of offense and did not convert a single third down (12 attempts). It was about as dominant of a performance as one will see and the Rockets will be heading into their Week 4 MAC opener with Western Michigan with a head of steam.
Oregon State - Loss at Texas Tech 45-14
Texas Tech blew out of the gates and ran away from Oregon State in Lubbock to the tune of 45-14. The Beavers defense had no answers for Red Raiders receiving corps who got touchdowns from Coy Eakin, J'Koby Williams, Terrance Carter Jr. and Caleb Douglass. Three of those guys also had over 100 yards as the passing attack, led by Behren Morton, put up 466 total. It was another dismal performance from the OSU offense as well. The ground game mustered just eight yards and Maalik Murphy threw two picks. The Beavs remain winless as they travel to Eugene to face Oregon in the Civil War.
Louisiana Tech - Win vs. New Mexico State 49-14
Louisiana Tech sprinted away from NM State at home last weekend thanks to a 22-point barrage in the fourth quarter. Blake Baker ran for 103 yards and threw for another 182 while totaling two touchdowns. Kolbe Fields authored 10 stops on the other side and the Bulldogs defense held the Aggies to 28 rushing yards. LA Tech is now 1-0 in Conference USA action and will look to keep it rolling this weekend as they welcome in Southern Miss.
James Madison - Bye
JMU had a bye week. The Dukes play at Liberty on Saturday.