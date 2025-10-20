How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 8
With just one weekend of action left in October, the 2025 season rolls on for Washington State and all of its opponents. While WSU was locked in a tight one with Virginia over the weekend, the rest of their 2025 foes were having a wide array of luck in their matchups. During Week 8, the Cougars opponents went 5-4. Here's how it all went down.
Idaho: Loss at Eastern Washington 21-14
Idaho's season continues to take a dive as it falls by a touchdown against Eastern Washington. Still playing without quarterback Joshua Wood and standout running back Art Williams, the Vandals struggled offensively against the Eagles. They got stopped on third down 12 times on Saturday night then another four on fourth. Both Nick Josifek and Jack Wagner tossed touchdowns in the loss and receiver Marquawn McCraney hauled in seven passes for 105 yards. It was all for naught, however, as Idaho falls to 2-5 on the year. They'll have a week off before facing winless Portland State.
San Diego State: Bye
The Aztecs sat idle in Week 8. They take on Fresno State on the road on Saturday.
North Texas: Win vs. UTSA 55-17
UNT is back on the winning track with a decisive victory over UTSA. Drew Mestemaker threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns while the Mean Green defense recovered three fumbles and held the Roadrunners to just 115 passing yards. Running back Caleb Hawkins piled up 133 yards on the ground and caught eight passes on top of it. Wyatt Young hauled in three touchdowns in what was an all-around dominant win for North Texas. Now at 6-1 overall, UNT is bowl eligible. They will get ready to see Charlotte on Friday evening.
Washington: Loss at Michigan 24-7
A second quarter touchdown from Jonah Coleman was the only scoring Washington was able to do in their 24-7 loss to Big Ten foe Michigan. Demon Williams Jr. had an off day, throwing three interceptions and no TDs and Coleman was the team's leading rusher with 50 yards. The Huskies were unable to find any footing against the Wolverines defense which held UW to a 249 total yards. Michigan also dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes. The Huskies fall to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play. They will play Illinois at home this weekend.
Colorado State: Loss vs. Hawaii 31-19
Hawaii came in and bullied the Rams around in Fort Collins on Saturday. The Colorado State defense struggled to get off the field all game long, allowing the Rainbow Warriors to convert 50% of their third down tries and surrendering 435 total yards. On the other side, CSU was only able to run for 85 yards. Despite a 12-point fourth quarter, the Rams came up short for the fifth time this season and fall to 1-1 in Mountain West play. They'll try and bounce back on the road at Wyoming this weekend.
Ole Miss: Loss at Georgia 43-35
#5 Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season in a shootout with SEC rival Georgia. The #9-ranked Bulldogs trailed at halftime but rallied with 17 points in the final 15 minutes to escape the Rebels. Both Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacey ran for two touchdowns each and the offense as a whole only had to punt twice. Still, it wasn't enough for Lane Kiffin's crew as they are now 3-1 in conference action and 6-1 overall. Ole Miss will travel again this weekend to take on Oklahoma in Norman as it looks to keep pace in the top-heavy SEC.
Virginia: Win vs. Washington State 22-20
#18 Virginia needed a late safety to escape pesky Washington State but they got it done to get bowl eligibility. Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne stuffed WSU running back Kirby Vorhees in the end zone late in the fourth-quarter for the tiebreaking safety that ultimately sealed the win. Harrison Waylee and Cam Ross each ran for touchdowns but the rushing attack as a whole was largely held in check. Virginia will look to keep it rolling this week as it gets ready for North Carolina.
Toledo: Win vs. Kent State 45-10
Toledo made light work of Kent State as Tucker Gleason threw four touchdowns and Kenji Christian ran for 113 yards. Five different Rockets pass catchers snagged scores and in total the team dropped 552 yards of offense. All ten of the Golden Flashes points came in the first frame and from there Toledo's defense pitched a shutout. They stopped Kent State ten times on third down as they cruised out to their fourth win of 2025. The Rockets will take on Washington State this weekend.
Oregon State: Win vs. Lafayette 45-13
For a while it looked like disaster was going to strike for interim head coach Rob Akey in his first game calling the shots for OSU. The Beavers, though, were eventually able to pull away from FCS Lafayette and avoid what would have been one of the more embarrassing losses in recent memory for the program. Oregon State got four rushing touchdowns from Anthony Hankerson who also rushed for over 200 yards. The passing game still struggled, however, as neither Gabarri Johnson or Maalik Murphy hit 100 yards throwing. It was the Beavs' first win of the season and snapped an eight-game losing streak. They will get a week off before seeing Washington State for the first of two times on November 1.
Louisiana Tech: Bye
No game for the Bulldogs last weekend. They get a Tuesday evening contest against Western Kentucky this week.
James Madison: Win vs. Old Dominion 63-27
JMU scorched Old Dominion in a stellar offensive showing, dropping 63 points and 624 yards on the Monarchs. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III was the man of the hour, accounting for six total touchdowns and led the offense that put on a clinic on holding onto the ball. The Dukes had possession for over 41 minutes and converted 12 of their 16 third down tries. ODU was really only able to keep pace for a quarter before James Madison ran out to their sixth win of the year. The Dukes are now bowl eligible and still unbeaten in Sun Belt play as they get ready to battle Texas State after a bye.