How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 9
Washington State drew its record back to .500 over the weekend with a nice and much-needed win at home over Toledo. While that was going on, WSU's opponents this year were busy having a pretty productive few days on their own. The Cougars' 2025 foes ended up going 6-2 in Week 9 with several more wrapping up bowl eligibility along the way. Here's how everyone on this fall's slate did:
Idaho: Win vs. Portland State 45-6
The Vandals got quarterback Joshua Wood back and saw just how badly he has been missed in recent weeks. Idaho put a 45-6 beatdown on winless Portland State to snap a four-game skid and pick up its first Big Sky win of the season. Wood threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns while receiver Elijah Cummings accounted for 165 all-purpose yards. The defense recorded two picks and forced PSU to punt four times. All in all it was just what the Vandals needed. Although their FCS playoff hopes may already be gone, Idaho will try to make it two straight as it visits Northern Arizona on Friday evening.
San Diego State: Win at Fresno State 23-0
San Diego State blanked Fresno State on Saturday to secure bowl eligibility for the first time in three seasons. Lucky Sutton ran for 131 yards and a score while the Aztecs defense held the Bulldogs to just 45 rushing yards on the other side. QB Jayden Denegal completed 11-of-19 passes for 124 yards but did not find the end zone. It was linebacker Tano Letuli with a big pick six that was the catalyst and now San Diego State has won five in a row after starting the season 1-1. They are also 3-0 in the Mountain West as they prepare to host Wyoming this weekend.
North Texas: Win at Charlotte 54-20
It was a historic night for UNT and quarterback Drew Mestemaker in their lopsided win over Charlotte on Friday night. Mestemaker went off for 608 passing yards... the most in a single game in American conference and school history. Three different receivers went for over 100 yards and the Mean Green recorded seven offensive touchdowns. A lot of that was spurred on by a 27-point barrage in the fourth quarter. Mestemaker also became the first FBS quarterback since 2012 to throw for over 600 yards and complete 75% of his passes in the same game. North Texas moves to 7-1 overall as it gets ready to take on Navy this Saturday.
Washington: Win vs. Illinois 42-25
The Huskies are back in the win column and will be going bowling this year thanks to a nice upset win over #23 Illinois at home. Demond Williams Jr. did it again, throwing for four touchdowns and putting up well over 300 total yards. Jonah Coleman ran for a TD and Dezmen Roebuck caught two in Washington's third Big Ten win of the year. Both Alex McLaughlin and Xe'ree Alexander delivered a dozen tackles each for the UW defense. The Huskies now get a bye before they turn their attention to a big road test at Wisconsin on November 8.
Colorado State: Loss at Wyoming 28-0
Saturday night was one that Colorado State and its fans would like to forget. The Rams did not show to Laramie in any capacity in what was surely their ugliest showing of the season. Signal caller Jackson Brousseau didn't even hit 100 yards through the air and tossed three interceptions. No rusher ran for more than 33 yards and the offense as a whole failed to convert third down nine times. CSU has now lost five of its last six games and will need to win out to get bowl eligibility. It gets a week off before hostin UNLV.
Ole Miss: Win at Oklahoma 34-26
Ole Miss is back on the winning track with a solid takedown of Oklahoma in Norman. Winston Watkins delivered a big game for the Rebels, catching four passes for 111 yards while Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 and a touchdown. Kewan Lacey found the end zone twice as well and the defense stopped the Sooners on third down ten times. Ole Miss won the time of possession battle by nearly ten minutes to come out on top and improve to 7-1 on the year. Now Lane Kiffin's squad turns around and welcomes in a South Carolina team that just gave Alabama fits.
Virginia: Win at North Carolina 17-16 (OT)
It took everything they had, but #16 escaped Chapel Hill with a one-point victory over Bill Belichick's Tar Heels on Saturday in overtime. After both teams failed to put up any points in the second half, the game went to its extra frame where J'Mari Taylor ran in for the go-ahead touchdown from three yards out for the Cavaliers. UNC responded with a score of its own from quarterback Gio Lopez to Davion Gause. The ensuing two-point try failed, however, and UVA celebrated its seventh win of the year. The Cavaliers are still undefeated in ACC play as they prepare to travel again this week to take on Cal.
Toledo: Loss at Washington State 28-7
The Rockets traveled West for a date with Washington State but found no success in Pullman. Toledo got just one score all afternoon and that came from receiver Junior Vandeross in the second quarter. Outside of that, Tucker Gleason and company were rendered ineffective by the Cougars defense. Gleason threw for 238 yards, that one TD and a pick while the ground attack mustered up just 61 yards. The Rockets were flagged eight times, losing them 65 yards. They slip to 4-4 and have still not won a road contest this season. Up next is a midweek game against MAC foe Northern Illinois on November 5.
Oregon State: Bye
The Beavers did not play last weekend. They take on Washington State this Saturday.
Louisiana Tech: Loss vs. Western Kentucky 28-27
LA Tech lost in walk-off fashion on Tuesday evening as Western Kentucky converted a two-point try in overtime. Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs staged a comeback in the final 30 minutes, scoring 13 unanswered points and getting the first touchdown of OT on a short scoring run by Andrew Burnette. WKU answered, however, with a TD run of their own from George Hart III and Moussa Barry caught the game-sealing conversion right after. Blake Baker did throw for over 300 yards for Louisiana Tech and Devin Gandy housed a kickoff return but it was not enough as the Bulldogs lost their second straight. They'll look to bounce back against a winless Sam Houston squad this weekend.
James Madison: Bye
JMU had the week off as it prepares to hit the road and play Texas State.