How Washington State's Opponents Fared in Week 2
Week Two is wrapped up and while Washington State was busy improving to 2-0 on the young season, its other opponents were having an up-and-down weekend. WSU's 2025 foes, save San Diego State, went a combined 6-4 in the second full weekend of action. Here's what went down for each through this slate of games:
Idaho - Win vs. St. Thomas 37-30
The Vandals were home for the first time this year and needed every bit of 60 minutes to defeat visiting St. Thomas on Saturday in the Kibbie Dome. Joshua Wood threw for three touchdowns but his day got off to a rocky start with an interception on the very first snap. Wood also led the rushers with 87 yards and a score on the ground. Despite getting outgained by the Tommies 472 to 467, Idaho held on for the win and avoided what would have been a big upset down in the FCS ranks. Now they'll welcome in Utah Tech.
San Diego State - Loss at Washington State 36-13
After looking so explosive in Week 1, San Diego State fell flat against the Cougars on Saturday evening. The defense was on the field for far too long and had little answers for WSU's offense which put up 402 total yards. Quarterback Jayden Denegal completed 15 passes for 133 yards and TD and ran for another score. Miscues, though, plagued the Aztecs from start to finish. Six penalties and three fourth down failures defined the night as San Diego State falls to 1-1 on the year. They'll have a week off before trying to get it right agaisnt Cal.
North Texas - Win at Western Michigan 33-30 (OT)
In one of the more exciting games of the weekend, North Texas walked off Western Michigan in Kalamazoo thanks to a Makenzie McGill touchdown run in overtime. McGill went for 102 and that game-deciding score while Drew Mestemaker tossed two more touchdowns in the win. UNT's defense had its fair share of problems with WMU, though, as the Broncos converted nine third downs and ran for 216 yards. When it mattered most, though, they held in OT and paved way for McGill to carry them to 2-0 on the year. The Mean Green will see Washington State this Saturday.
Washington - Win vs. UC Davis 70-10
The Huskies flexed their collective muscles against FCS UC Davis on Saturday night, putting up 628 total yards of offense and scoring ten touchdowns, half of which came from running back Jonah Coleman. Adam Mohammed, Demond Williams Jr. and Kai Horton also rushed for scores and even Denzel Boston got one by way of a 78-yard punt return. UW did not have to punt in this game and held the Aggies to 76 rushing yards. It was total domination start to finish and now Washington gets a bye before the big Apple Cup showdown with WSU in Pullman.
Colorado State - Win vs. Northern Colorado 21-17
It was not the showing Colorado State fans expected or wanted against FCS Northern Colorado on Saturday in Fort Collins but the Rams did pull some magic out at the end to avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi ran for the go-ahead score with 44 seconds left and Jahari Rodgers picked off UNC quarterback Eric Gibson Jr. to save the day. All around it was an ugly showing for CSU, though, as they coughed the ball up four times and got penalized ten more. A lot will have to improve over the bye week or it could be a long day against UTSA on September 20.
Ole Miss - Win vs. Kentucky 30-23
#20 Ole Miss got every bit of SEC foe Kentucky on Saturday and then some but in the end they came out on top over the Wildcats 30-23. Kewan Lacy was the man of the hour, rushing for 138 yards and a score on 28 touches. Austin Simmons, though, has had better days under center as he tossed two interceptions and no TDs. Harrison Wallace III hauled in four catches for 117 yards also. All's well that ends well and the Rebels jump to 2-0. They will host Arkansas this weekend.
Virginia - Loss at NC State 35-31
Despite leading 24-14 at halftime, Virginia gave up 21 third-quarter points and stumbled down the stretch against the Wolfpack for their first loss of the year. J'Mari Taylor had a big day, running for 150 yards and three touchdowns while Chandler Morris threw for 257 and one more. It was all for naught, though, as the defense let Hollywood Smothers and C.J. Bailey run wild for a combined four touchdowns. NC State, for all its flaws, played a much cleaner game than UVA and it showed by the end. Now the Cavaliers will try and get back on the right track against William & Mary.
Toledo - Win vs. Western Kentucky 45-21
Toledo got some big time individual performances on Saturday and it was enough to knock Western Kentucky from its stoop among the unbeatens. Running back Chip Trayanum ran for 163 yards and a pair of scores while receiver Junior Vandeross III caught five passes for 122 yards and a TD. On the other side Malachi Davis and K'Von Sherman combined for 13 tackles. It all resulted in a comfortable 24-point win. The Rockets will stay home this weekend and play host to Morgan State.
Oregon State - Loss vs. Fresno State 36-27
Until the end it seemed like Oregon State had a real shot to avoid an 0-2 start but a big 43-yard field goal from Fresno State kicker Dylan Lynch followed by a pick six from Jakari Embry sealed OSU's fate. The Beavers did a lot of things right like dominating the time of possession battle and putting up 544 total yards of offense. Penalties, though, were a major issue as were turnovers. Maalik Murphy's four TD passes were tarnished some by two costly picks and Anthony Hankerson was kept out of the end zone despite rushing for 136 yards. Oregon State's road doesn't get any easier as they now travel to see a ranked Texas Tech squad on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech - Loss at LSU 23-7
Louisiana Tech's defense came to play against #3 LSU in Baton Rouge but the Bulldogs offense never did get off the ground in the respectable 16-point loss to the Tigers. Junior linebacker Mekhi Mason made a name for himself, logging 11 tackles, a sack and 1.5 TFLs but on the other side neither QBs Trey Kukuk or Blake Baker threw for more than 50 yards. A dozen penalties for 130 yards did not help the cause either and LSU was flat out too much to handle. LA Tech will get ready for the C-USA opener against New Mexico State this weekend.
James Madison - Loss at Louisville 28-14
JMU went in and gave Louisville a heck of a game on Friday night but still came up short. The Dukes actually led at halftime thanks to a touchdown throw from Alonza Barnett III to Lacota Dippre and a stellar showing by the defense. The Cardinals, though, roared back with 22 second-half points to take the win. Matthew Sluka had a roller coaster game, running for a TD but also tossing a late pick that sealed the game. James Madison will get a week off before hitting the road to take on Liberty.