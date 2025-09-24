How Zevi Eckhaus Provided Spark, Earned WSU Starting Job Despite Apple Cup Loss
Earlier last week, Cougs head coach Jimmy Rogers mentioned that he was going to open up the quarterback competition ahead of the Apple Cup, following the 59–10 rout North Texas handed the Cougs. During that disastrous outing, three Wazzu quarterbacks saw playing time—original starter Jaxon Potter, Julian Dugger, and Zevi Eckhaus.
Without any formal announcement, it was Eckhaus who took the field as the starter in the Apple Cup. Eckhaus, who played sparingly throughout the 2024 season (including one start in the bowl game against Syracuse) and appeared late in the North Texas game, provided a different spark for the Wazzu offense. Completing 69% of his passes for nearly 300 yards with multiple touchdowns through the air and on the ground, Eckhaus helped turn the page from last week’s debacle in Texas. The offense looked like it had taken on an entirely new identity under him.
From throws on the run to off-script completions and solid pocket play, Eckhaus had a productive day in his 2025 starting debut and, for most of the game, kept the Cougs in it. He made several big-time throws downfield and across the opposite hash—check out the 4:12 and 4:22 marks in the video below—and also contributed on the ground with an eventful QB sneak, launching himself over the line and stretching the ball across the goal line for a touchdown (8:01).
On the flip side, the aura of newfound explosiveness that many in Pullman witnessed Saturday also came with recklessness and sloppiness. On two separate occasions, under duress, Eckhaus threw interceptions while taking hits in the pocket. Later, on a zone-read play, he fumbled the ball for his third turnover of the game.
Despite those mistakes, Eckhaus’ week of practice—paired with his performance on Saturday—was enough for Head Coach Jimmy Rogers to confirm in his postgame press conference that Eckhaus will be the starter moving forward. Despite the loss, some clarity has finally come to Wazzu’s quarterback situation as Eckhaus and the Cougs prepare to take on Colorado State on Saturday, 9/27.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 7:27 mark in the video linked below, this play captured what the Cougs’ offense looked like with Zevi Eckhaus under center. On a play-action bootleg to the left, Eckhaus delivered a 40-plus-yard shot downfield on the run.
What makes this play impressive is that he was able to throw the deep ball with that level of accuracy while rolling to his non-dominant side. It’s the kind of throw that could foreshadow a new dimension for Wazzu’s offense now that Eckhaus has been named the starter moving forward.