Kansas State has a major weapon WSU can't afford to overlook

Kansas State made a breezy entrance into the 2026 season Friday with a lopsided 71-3 victory over Nicholls at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

It was alumnus Collin Klein's head-coaching debut after spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Head coach

Similar to WSU coach Kirby Moore, Klein, 36, jumped from the coordinator ranks to become the Wildcats' 36th coach in school history in December.

A two-year starter at quarterback in 2011 and 2012, the Johnny Unitas Award-winning Klein led Kansas State to a 21-5 record and, at one point, the No. 1 ranking nationally during his playing days.

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein watches from the sidelines during the game against the Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From 2014-23, Klein served the university in a few coaching-staff capacities, but mainly as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Klein is the sixth-youngest coach in FBS.

Top players on offense

RB Rodney Fields Jr., 5-9, 193, jr.

QB Avery Johnson, 6-3, 200, sr.

WR Josh Manning, 6-3, 217, sr.

TE Garrett Oakley, 6-5, 249, sr.

Top players on offense

DE Jordan Allen, 6-4, 263, sr.

DE Wendell Gregory, 6-3, 265, sr.

S Adrian Maddox, 6-1, 194, sr.

LB Gabe Powers, 6-3, 233, sr.

Avery Johnson could be Kansas State's biggest weapon against WSU

As much as the Wildcats love to run the football, especially with Fields, the dynamic Oklahoma State transfer, as the headliner running back - everything runs through their third-year starting dual-threat quarterback.

And last week, Johnson became the program's all-time leader in touchdown passes (51) after throwing for three scores against Nicholls.

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for an open pass during the game against Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game Saturday against WSU will be Johnson's 28th career start, and he is a big signal caller who can win with strength and speed. Moore said during his Monday press conference that he thinks Johnson has better "top-end speed" than the quarterback the Cougars faced in the Apple Cup, Washington's Demond Williams Jr., who is shorter and 10 pounds lighter.

Because Johnson is such a factor in the run game, defenses have to be aware of his ability to take off. And much of his effectiveness as a passer is on play-action calls off of that, where the Kansas native fires deep.

Kansas State's special teams are another major concern

Kansas State promotes an interesting statistical nugget that should worry any opposing defensive or special-teams coach.

Since 1999, the Wildcats lead the country in non-offensive touchdowns with 140.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State head coach Kirby Moore on the sidelines against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two seasons, they have recorded five touchdowns on defense and special teams each year. Last season, it was a 99-yard kickoff return and a botched snap recovery for special-teams touchdowns, and three defensive scores.

Given the fact that WSU is coming off a three-turnover game in the Apple Cup, had difficulty on a snap during a missed field goal and gave up two special-teams returns of nearly 30 or more yards - those are the momentum-swinging plays the Cougars cannot allow Saturday.