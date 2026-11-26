Self-reflection sometimes comes your way when you least anticipate it.

Keith Brown was 19 years old. He had just left the University of Oregon, his home-state powerhouse, and transferred to Louisville in 2023. He had signed a sizable NIL deal to play linebacker in the ACC. Things were looking up.

Or so he thought.

It was during that injury-filled season when Brown realized he wanted something different - something more significant.

He wanted to leave a legacy at a place “that just cared about football.”

And in three seasons at Washington State University, Brown has accomplished that goal.

On Saturday, Brown will be one of 12 seniors honored by first-year coach Kirby Moore and the coaching staff for their contributions to Cougars’ football.

As the undisputed defensive leader, and one of the team captains Moore has trusted most this season, especially amid tough times, Brown certainly will be greatly and emotionally hailed in his sendoff.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State head coach Kirby Moore on the sidelines against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He has been an unbelievable ambassador for the program,” Moore said.

Why Keith Brown chose Washington State

It was during that 2023 season at Louisville - one that Brown missed the majority of with a knee injury - he admitted he began considering long-range goals and outcomes for his playing career.

“I went there (to Louisville) for the wrong reason, and I wanted to get back to who I was as a player and as a person,” Brown said.

Once he hit the transfer portal, Brown began reaching out to some of the coaches who contacted him once he decided to leave Oregon at the end of the 2022 season.

One of them was former WSU coach Jake Dickert, now at Wake Forest.

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Coach Dickert, he called me every single day the first time I transferred, trying to get me to come there,” Brown said. “I remember he called me at midnight one times, telling me, ‘This is the place for you!’”

This time, Brown reached out to Dickert, asking him if a spot was open in Pullman. Dickert confirmed there was. Brown visited the program and committed there on the spot.

In that 2024 season, Brown played in all 13 games, backing up redshirt senior and team captain Kyle Thornton. He made 26 tackles in his debut WSU season.

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Last season, Brown never saw the field, suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during fall camp under then-new coach Jimmy Rogers.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is hit after the throw by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown (21) during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The past two years, most of my impact came in the locker room,” Brown said.

Finding a home beyond the football field

Brown also showed up big in another arena - golf.

As a fixture in Pullman, Brown picked up a new sport in 2024 when WSU punter Nick Haberer asked if he wanted to join the group of players who ventured out to nearby Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

“As soon as I did, I was hooked,” Brown said.

Each summer, Brown purchased the three-month student pass for $1,200 - which gave him unlimited golf, cart and practice-range access, as well as a discount in the pro shop.

Each summer, Brown estimated he played 60 to 70 rounds of golf.

“There were times when workouts got over, I’d go play at 10 a.m., go home and shower and rest, and then I’d go back and play again at 5 p.m.,” Brown said. “And Wednesdays were ‘recovery’ days, so with our first meeting at 10 a.m., I’d wake up at 5 (a.m.) and get the first tee time, come back (for team recovery) - then go back out.”

How much has Brown improved? He said that in his first round from the general-public tees at Palouse Ridge, he shot a 120. His best round to date is a 73 playing from the championship tees.

“Kind of an obsession,” Brown said.

Leaving a lasting legacy in Pullman

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars captains walk to midfield before a game against the Colorado State Rams at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Brown’s best “scores” came on the football field, leading the team in tackles (89 tackles) and being among the defensive leaders in sacks (two).

Brown also leads the team in moments of wisdom, especially during challenging times, WSU tight end Jack Pedersen said.

“He’s done a great job of being a leader for all of us, myself included,” Pedersen said. “It always feels like in some situations, he has the best things to say. Sometimes words don’t always help, but he always eases the situation.”

On the doorstep of his final game at WSU, Brown looks back at his career - his three years in Pullman - with great pride and satisfaction.

“WSU … has given me so much, I couldn’t turn my back on it,” Brown said. “I wanted to leave a legacy somewhere, leave my mark on a place. This place has been nothing but perfect for that.”