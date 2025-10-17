Keys to Victory at Virginia for Washington State Football
After coming oh so close to pulling off what would have been one of the upsets of the year in college football last week at Ole Miss, Washington State marches on with the same goal in mind this weekend at #18 Virginia. The Cavaliers present the second ranked challenge in a row for the Cougars on this three-week stretch of road trips but, in some ways, this one feels a little more gettable. If WSU is get back in the win column this Saturday they're going to have to do it against another really good opponent. Here's what has to happen for the Cougs to get it done in Charlottesville.
Replicate Defensive Performance from Last Week
Washington State drew up a really good defensive game plan against the Rebels last week and, more importantly, executed it well. The Cougars did a solid job on the ground, keeping star running back Kewan Lacey out of the end zone despite giving up well over 100 yards to him. And, outside of Lacey, Ole Miss did not accomplish much in that area with its other ball carriers. That was a big reason WSU was able to keep it close throughout and that means they'll need to do it again this week if they want a chance at an upset.
The Cavaliers know they have something special in J'Mari Taylor, the former North Carolina Central transfer. Taylor currently boasts eight touchdown runs which has him tied for second among all ACC rushers. He's also rushed for 465 yards on 91 touches. Virginia will use him over and over and the Cougars will need to be able to limit his damage. If they can do what they did against Lacey, allowing Taylor his yards but not giving up any touchdowns will go long ways.
Keep Rickert and Melton at Bay
Keeping quarterback Zevi Eckhaus upright will be key for Washington State's offense but in order to do that the offensive line will need to hold off both Daniel Rickert and Mitchell Melton. The pass rushing duo has been deadly for Virginia so far this year, accounting for seven sacks and 36 tackles between them. They will surely have their crosshairs on Eckhaus here as well as the guys coming out of the Cougars' backfield. Both the running game and the passing attack need this duo held in check.
The duty here will fall on Christian Hilborn and A.J. Vaipulu up front. The senior leaders in the trenches will need to be at their best against not only Rickert and Melton but the entire Cavaliers defensive line which has done a really good job getting to the QB this year. If Eckhaus has time to work and be comfortable in the pocket, WSU will more likely be able to keep up with Virginia's potent offense.
Get the Ball to Freeman
One of Washington State's bright spots last week was the play of receiver Tony Freeman. The junior wideout hauled in nine passes for 92 yards and a score against the Rebels. He's playing well right now and the best thing Eckhaus can do is feed the hot hand. Offensive coordinator Danny Freund needs to draw up plays that will get the ball to Freeman and let him continue to make plays.
Right now the Cavaliers are allowing 240 passing yards per contest and have given up eight passing touchdowns. Freeman could be in for a productive day if he can navigate a secondary with names like Devin Neal and Christian Charles. That pair has been particularly effective so far in 2025, combining for six pass breakups and 52 tackles. Freeman will have his work cut out for him but if he has the ball he has proven he can make things happen for the WSU offense.