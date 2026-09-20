Kirby Moore has plenty to like after WSU's 48-7 win - but plenty to fix, too

First-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore was certainly pleased with how his team responded coming out of halftime against Duquesne in the Cougars' 48-7 win Saturday in Pullman.

And he even cracked a smile talking about his family being in attendance for his first head-coaching victory.

Moore spoke for nearly eight minutes to reporters after the game in the interview room.

Opening statement

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars cheerleaders run onto the field before a game against the Duquesne Dukes at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“First, I want to thank our fans, students, (administration) - I thought it was a great atmosphere for the first home game. Not an ideal start to the game - high snap, interception. We did score on the next drive there, but (Duquesne) responded with a big run. We had a couple of penalties - a roughing the passer. It was 14-7 at half. Really, I just asked everyone to take a deep breath and do your job, trust your teammate. We did a nice job having a plan on offense and scored on the first three possessions of the second half. The defense shut (Duquesne) out in the second half. (The) punt return - give them a ton of credit. A lot of times, it’s the guys who helped make the play and not necessarily the returner. But JT (Jaylen Thomas) and Tank (Hawkins) did a really nice job of getting the ball on the edge. The execution in the second half was much better. We have a lot of things to clean up from a penalty standpoint, but a much better job on third down on offense."

Increasing offensive tempo to begin the second half

“Any time you do something all the time, I don’t think you have a rhythm. And so changing that up, whether that is tempo, whether it is tempo out of a huddle, whether it is looking at the sideline, whether it’s huddling - I think you want to have all those different varieties. And that can help everyone on offense. And the defense doesn’t always know the tempo that is coming. We did a much better job of that throughout the game.”

Did change in tempo put offense in better rhythm?

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) throws against the Duquesne Dukes during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There is a lot of groove call when you run tempo, right? It’s stuff you’ve done since spring ball, since fall camp. … You’ve repped it so many times that I think there is some comfortability for the guys up front in knowing where they are going. The execution, we did a nice job on some of those runs in the second half as well.”

Role in offensive play-calling

“It was a collaborative effort. I thought everyone did a really good job. I thought Matt (Miller, team’s offensive coordinator) called a really good game. We had a lot of really good dialogue on the headset. Obviously the second half and having a plan, and the players did a really good job executing there.”

How did defense play against Duquesne?

“First half, we were shooting ourselves there a little bit with some penalties, maybe not containing and trusting your teammate, right, owning your leverage and the ball was bouncing on us a little bit. (In the) second half, I think everyone settled down, did their job, kept the ball in front of them. And then the pressure from the (defensive) line showed up as well.”

Feeling on first head-coaching victory

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on before a game against the Duquesne Dukes at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Super grateful. I mentioned the administration and everyone working to create the environment that we wanted to with the fans, the students and the players doing an awesome job there responding in the second half. Yeah, cool having a good amount of family here, and I’m going to enjoy that get right back to work and get ready for Arizona.”

Was offense's slow start concerning?

“Yeah, you’ve got to play the game you are in. And you want to start fast. If for some reason, t doesn’t go your way, we’ve got to stay the course, we’ve got to respond. We’ve got to make sure we finish. It is a 60-minute game. But that (slow start) is something we have to look at, whether it was execution, whether it was something with schematics there in the first quarter.”

Tight end Jack Pedersen's multiple holding penalties

“I think we had a few more runs that hit the perimeter. So with that, you talk about having your hands inside. Sometimes the ball bounces and a guy is maybe stretching his arm out. We’ve got to be ready to let him go. That is anyone on the perimeter, and that is the (offensive) tackles as well. We’ve got to look at it. We’ve got to coach it better. Obviously having that happen today was unfortunate.”

Sharing first head-coaching win with wife and kids

“Super grateful for the family. I don’t know if she knew what she signed up for 10 years ago. Just riding with me through everything - obviously we’ve got her family, got my family - awesome experience today.”

Another missed field goal in the first half

“We’ve got to look at that … and evaluate it moving forward.”

Having two 100-yard rushers in same game

“They would be the first to say it starts up front with the offensive line and getting to the second level, and the perimeter guys even running guys off or finding safeties or running of (cornerbacks), those guys did a great job of picking up their feet. And we’ve got to continue that and hopefully their confidence grows with the guys up front in execution. Any time we can run the ball efficiently, it takes the pressure off the quarterback.”

Having two punt returns for touchdowns in same game

“The speed is showing up. Jaylen Thomas has done it on defense, and now on special teams. That guy is special. Tank Hawkins, it was really good to see him out in space.”