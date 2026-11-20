Late in Washington State University’s 73-7 blowout Saturday against Colorado State at Gesa Field, a second player wearing a No. 10 jersey was sent into the game on offense.

People were confused. Wasn’t that bigger, stronger No. 10 supposed to be a linebacker?

But once the newcomer was in the backfield, took a handoff and ripped off a 15-yard run, it created a stir among the remaining home crowd at Gesa Field.

And it stoked memories of what true freshman Lance McGee did last season as a senior at Sumner High School in western Washington as the undisputed state player of the year.

McGee totaled 251 carries for 2,489 yards and 42 touchdowns in leading Sumner to the WIAA Class 4A championship over Lake Stevens at Husky Stadium.

Sumner High School running back Lance McGee. | Photo by Lauren Smith/VarsityWA

And in that state championship game nearly a year ago, McGee rushed 46 times for 368 yards and six touchdowns. All three marks were 4A title-game records.

“I’m not going to lie, when I got in and got the ball, it was really fun,” McGee said. “I love linebacker. I love running back. But I did miss carrying the ball.”

Why Kirby Moore decided to move Lance McGee

Then, the news came out Monday from first-year coach Kirby Moore in his weekly press conference: McGee was switching positions to running back for the rest of the season.

The reason? Moore was tired of seeing other, bigger running backs in the Pac-12 Conference succeed in roughing up his own defense.

“We are going to give (McGee) an opportunity here with these next three weeks of staying with the running backs,” Moore said. “And instead of waiting until spring ball, and then there is no going back, at that point we are going to determine after the season what is best moving forward for his career.”

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Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGee said he had no clue about a position switch until the bye week, when Moore approached him in a team meeting and asked him to come by his office.

That is when Moore asked if McGee was open to moving to the offensive side of the ball.

“I understood why,” McGee said. “Kirby (Vorhees) and Leo (Pulalasi) are still kind of bigger backs, but I am quite a bit bigger (at 6-foot, 218 pounds) than them. So it didn’t surprise me at all.”

Lance McGee embraces his new opportunity

Before the bye week (Nov. 1), McGee had mostly been a spectator. He injured his hamstring on the first day of preseason practices, and it had been a slow recovery.

Now healthy - and now in a new position - McGee said he is working quickly to get caught up at running back.

Washington State Cougars linebacker Lance McGee. | Photo courtesy of Washington State University Athletics

“I’ve got to learn all the plays and stuff, and it is a lot of switching from one position to another. But I am picking it up as it goes,” McGee said.

“I don’t know about seeing the field. I hope so. If not, I completely understand - the backs we have already are amazing backs. … I will be ready if my name is called.”

And now in practice, McGee gets to face off against a group of guys - the linebackers - with whom he’s been training for the past six months.

“When we got in against each other in practice, we kind of bumped heads a little bit,”: McGee said. “It’s all love.”