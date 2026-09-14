Meet the FCS opponent standing between WSU and its first win

If there is such a thing as a breather on Washington State University's 2026 schedule, this weekend's home opener might qualify as that.

It's the lone FCS opponent on tap - the Duquesne Dukes.

And like the Cougars, Duquesne lost its first two games on the road, including a 70-13 defeat to Youngstown State, which is now ranked No. 9 in the country in FCS.

Sadly, just like WSU, both universities have scored just one offensive touchdown in two games.

Duquesne's veteran head coach

Unlike last week, when WSU coach Kirby Moore faced someone his age at Kansas State, Collin Klein (both 36), Jerry Schmitt, who turns 66 on Wednesday, has been around the block. He is the FCS's winningest active coach with 135 wins in 21-plus seasons.

And since the Dukes went to the FCS ranks in 1993, Schmitt has had one losing season - the school's debut year.

Schmitt's teams have won 10 MAAC championships during his tenure and advanced to the national playoffs three times (2015, 2018 and 2023).

Duquesne's top offensive players

RG Kahini Austin, 6-3, 290, sr.

RB Ness Davis, 5-11, 200, sr.

WR Ryan Petras, 5-9, 180, soph.

TE Daniel Tarabrella, 6-3, 240, sr.

Duquesne's top defensive players

CB DJ Cerisier, 6-0, 190, jr.

LB Zach Chambers, 6-2, 230, sr.

S Caleb Jones, 5-9, 205, jr.

LB Luke Miller, 6-1, 220, sr.

Ness Davis is Duquesne's offensive centerpiece

After beginning his collegiate career at Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Johness "Ness" Davis transferred to Duquesne in the spring of 2025 and became one of the top running backs in FCS, rushing for 927 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, which ranked 11th in the country.

And this season, there is a reason why he is on the Walter Payton Award watch list - he is a load of explosiveness coming at you through the line of scrimmage.

Davis is big, shifty and can hurdle defenders, just like he did on the team's opening series against Youngstown State.

With the Dukes breaking in new quarterback Carson Camp, who now has 42 FCS games under his belt - most of them at South Dakota, Sacramento State and Southeastern Louisiana, and an inexperienced offensive line, Davis is expected to be the playmaking centerpiece moving forward.

As much as the Wildcats love to run the football, especially with Fields, the dynamic Oklahoma State transfer, as the headliner running back, everything runs through their third-year starting dual-threat quarterback.

Luke Miller gives Duquesne an experienced playmaker

Duquesne changed plenty about its defense during the offseason, including its scheme and coaching staff.

One other thing the Dukes would like to modify is senior Luke Miller's injury status.

Miller had dealt with two serious injuries in college - a torn knee ligament in 2023 and a ruptured Achilles that cost him his junior season in 2025.

But he is back and healthy now. And when Miller is feeling good, he gets to the football, matching a career-high in tackles with 14 in the season opener at Air Force, and 10 tackles last week against Youngstown State.