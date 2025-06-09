Mike Leach is Eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Now What?
Last month the National Football Foundation (NFF) adjusted the criteria for college football coaches to be eligible for the sport's Hall of Fame. Instead of needing a career winning percentage of 60%, coaches can now make it in at 59.5% Dropping that threshold by half a percent may not seem all that significant, but for late Washington State head coach Mike Leach, it makes all the difference.
Leach, who had notable and successful stops at Texas Tech, WSU, and Mississippi State during his before his untimely death, finished his career with an overall record of 158-107 landing him at the 59.6% mark. He passed away at the age of 61 before the conclusion of the 2022 season while coaching Mississippi State.
Leach picked up several honors throughout his decorated career including two Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors while with the Cougars from 2012 to 2019. He also was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 and was selected as the AFCA National Coach of the Year in 2018. Now, with the updated Hall of Fame requirements, Leach has the chance to posthumously receive one of the sport's highest honors. So what happens next?
The change will not officially go into effect until the 2027 voting process begins and even when it does, all the other criteria will remain the same. Leach's name will appear on the ballot that will be distributed nationally to over 12,000 NFF members. Once the voting is complete, the Honors Court will review the results and will decide upon the inductees.
If Leach does not get the nod right away in 2027, his name will carry over to the next year's ballot. There is widespread belief among his peers, however, that he will get in during his first year of eligibility due to his unquestionable impact on the game.
"The guy revolutionized the game," former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert said in an interview last summer. "Talk to anybody in college football that matters an ounce and you'll realize that in two seconds."
Hal Mumme, who was Leach's mentor, said plainly of the criteria change "It's the only sane thing to do... throw the rule out and vote people in on merit."
TCU head man Sonny Dykes also voiced his support saying "It's awesome. I don't know anybody who had a bigger impact on the game of football, whether it's college football, pro football, high school football, than Mike has. He's certainly deserving of the Hall of Fame."
It's now a waiting game for the Leach family but all signs point to The Pirate having one more stop on his incredible college football journey.