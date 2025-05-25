National Outlet Tempers Expectations For Zevi Eckhaus, Washington State QB Room
Washington State's quarterback room was a national headline earlier this offseason when starter John Mateer followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the University of Oklahoma. Replacing the star dual-threat player under center in Pullman will be the man he beat out for the starting job last fall: former Bryant University starter Zevi Eckhaus.
Eckhaus produced a strong career at the FCS level and stepped up when the Cougars needed him to in the postseason after Mateer left, though it ultimately wasn't enough to beat a ranked Syracuse team in the Holiday Bowl.
Ahead of the 2025 season, ESPN placed every FBS quarterback room into a tier list. Writer David Hale made it clear he does not expect Eckhaus to set the college football world on fire this year, placing the Cougars' quarterback room in the 18th tier out of 26 total tiers. Eckhaus is in a tier with several other former players who were starters at other schools before making their respective moves.
Hale titled that tier "We used to be somebody: established starter edition."
Eckhaus played the first three seasons of his college career at Bryant, earning national recognition and winning Big South Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. Last season, his first at WSU, the California native appeared in three games, including a start in the Holiday Bowl loss. He completed 37 of 50 passes for 424 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, also tacking on a rushing touchdown.
The Cougars begin the 2025 season on August 30 at home against the Idaho Vandals.