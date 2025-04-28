Newly Drafted Washington State WR Kyle Williams Draws Comparison To Ravens Star
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams saw his NFL dream realized over the weekend when he was chosen the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Williams helped his draft stock greatly in the months leading up to the event, showing he has the ability to compete among some of the best receivers in the world at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
Patriots pundits have expressed excitement for Williams' addition to Mike Vrabel's team, including Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar. Lazar made the comparison of Williams to current Baltimore Ravens star Rashod Bateman, who saw his breakout season in 2024 with nine touchdown catches and 756 receiving yards. Lazar described Williams as "among the best pure separators in this year's class."
"Williams is at his best working as a flanker off the line, where he can hunt free releases, but he also flashes an outside release package that allows him to win on perimeter routes," Lazar continued.
Bateman is three inches taller than Williams at 6'1" and has about five more pounds on his body at 195, per the Baltimore roster. It's a fairly similar frame, but it's also a similar play style the two share in their ability to create separation from defenders, as well as their ability too reel in balls that are at the edge of their catch radius.
Williams will have the ability to further showcase his abilities during rookie mini camp when the NFL opens them in the month of May.