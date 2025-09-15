Next Steps: Where Cougars Go Next After Disheartening Blowout At North Texas
Washington State's growing early-season momentum was entirely shut down in Week 3, as the North Texas Mean Green trounced them in a 59-10 beatdown on Saturday afternoon. The game was never close, with UNT taking a commanding 42-3 lead at the half and simply never allowing the Cougars to even think about getting back into the game.
With in-state rival Washington Huskies next on the schedule, here's how Washington State needs to attack the upcoming week to get back on track.
Run Game Needs To Show Up
With just 64 yards on the ground against North Texas and an ugly 2.4 yards per carry on the season so far, something has to change, and quickly. Kirby Vorhees has been decently effective as a change-of-pace back, but no clear RB1 has emerged, and the group as a whole has been excessively underwhelming.
Gadget quarterback Julian Dugger's success has diminished from week to week, and the likes of Angel Johnson and Leo Pulalasi, among others, have been widely ineffective. The Huskies' defense has been solid against the run in their two games to open the season and will provide another legitimate test to the Cougars' ground game. Whether it involves the scheme or personnel, WSU is once again entering an important week to show substantial improvements in running the football.
Who Should Take The Starting QB Job?
Redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter assumed the QB1 role to begin the season, and despite a decent showing in the first two games, turned in a disastrous performance against North Texas with three interceptions. Zevi Eckhaus, once the team's projected 2025 starter after backing up 2024 starter John Mateer, adds another variable into the equation.
Eckhaus was solid in his short stint on Saturday, throwing for 72 yards on seven completions and adding a rushing touchdown. Potter's inexperience and the overall stagnant nature of the offense, although much blame is to be placed on the run game, make it far from automatic to decide who to start next Saturday from an outside perspective. A decision will need to be made, and choosing a direction quickly is of utmost importance.
Have To Establish The Pass Rush
Along with the run game on offense, the defensive pass rush this season for the Cougars has been equally disappointing. Averaging just over a sack per game so far, disrupting opposing teams' quarterbacks has been far from one of their strengths. The Huskies have allowed just three sacks of their own through two games as well.
With the plethora of issues plaguing the Washington State offense, their defense picking up its game could be their most direct way to finding sustained success. Attacking Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. early and often could be the spark they need to bounce back from their Week Three loss and help get them back into the win column.