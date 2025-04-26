Washington State Cougars On SI

NFL Draft: New England Patriots Select Washington State WR Kyle Williams in Round 3

Joe Londergan, Jared Miller

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) carries the ball against the Portland State Vikings in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday night, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams was the 69th overall selection of the event and the first member of the 2024 Cougs team to be chosen.

Former WSU Cougar Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami for his final college season, was the first overall selection on Thursday night.

In the 2025 class, Williams was the eighth wide receiver to be selected.

Following his three-year stint at UNLV, standout receiver Kyle Williams transferred to Washington State in 2023 and wrote his way into the Cougars record books during his two seasons in Pullman. Williams sits in a tie at sixth all time on WSU's career receiving touchdowns list with 20 and is also tied for 10th with seven 100-yard games. Williams, who played in 25 contests for the Cougs, finished with over 2,000 receiving yards on 131 catches.

He ended his collegiate career with a bang, breaking Dez Bryant's 2008 Holiday Bowl record with 172 yards on 10 catches in his final game as a Cougar. 

At the NFL Combine in February, Williams ran a 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds with a vertical jump of 36.5" and a broad jump of 9'11". He measured 5'11" and 195 pounds at the event.

2025 will mark the fourth consecutive season where a Washington State player is drafted. Williams is the first Washington State wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft since Dezmon Patton was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 event.

