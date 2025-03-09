OT Esa Pole Reflects on NFL Pro Day, Looks Ahead to Draft Process
Last Friday Washington State put on its annual Pro Day for NFL Scouts and had a handful of players workout. Offensive tackle Esa Pole, who was one of six to participate for the Cougs, knew going in that the event would be his opportunity to bump his stock before the NFL Draft next month...and bump it he did.
Pole, weighing in at 319 pounds and standing at 6'7", impressed the 27 pro scouts in attendance with 23 reps on the bench press and recorded a 29-inch vertical. On top of that clocked a 5.21 40-yard dash. Pole answered questions from the media following his workouts.
"I got a lot of people say they liked what they saw," he said. "I'm hoping that comes with some action."
WSU's Pro Day, which also hosted athletes from smaller schools in the region such as FCS Eastern Washington and Division II Central Washington, was the last real chance players like Pole had to show off for next-level scouts. Although he did participate in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, Pole did not receiver an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. It was an opportunity he was ready for going in.
"I got up around 5:15, 5:30ish, had to look myself in the mirror and say 'today's the day you've been working for for so long'... you put everything on the line and you just want to put your best foot forward every day."
Upon being asked which NFL teams he had been having serious conversations with, Pole cited Seattle, Green Bay and Kansas City. Over the next month Pole and other draft hopefuls will have meetings with NFL coaches, scouts and GMs.
"I get to fly around even more," Pole said while laughing. "Obviously this is over with. We've got some more work to do, just getting ready for the visits. But right now I'm just in the mode of just reflect on everything that we accomplished so far and some of the good things that we did and some of the things that maybe we can work on."
The NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay from April 24 to April 26. Pole is looking to become the first Washington State offensive lineman selected in the draft since Abraham Lucas in 2022. He is currently projected by several outlets as a Day 3 selection at best but his showing last week should only help his cause.