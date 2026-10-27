Pac-12 coaches keep noticing the same two Washington State players

Weekly meetings with the press corps aren’t usually all that mind-bending.

But something revealing has transpired during Pac-12 Conference coaches’ press conferences - at least the ones leading up to facing Washington State University.

This week, it is San Diego State coach Sean Lewis, a high-energy guy with a level-headed perspective.

When it came to taking inventory of the Cougars, his upcoming opponent Saturday, the first players he mentioned publicly were senior Linus Zunk and junior Matyus McLain.

“Dynamic edges,” Lewis said in a matter-of-fact tone.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matter-of-fact part wouldn’t be so believable … except Zunk (6-foot-6, 264 pounds) and McLain (6-5, 263) - the bookend starting defensive ends - were at the top of the Boise State “mention” list to reporters a week ago.

And two weeks ago, they were high on Oregon State’s unsolicited checklist that came from watching game tape.

Are they really the golden children of WSU’s best side of the ball? Would they be Kirby Moore’s top priority if he were doing a scouting report on his own team?

What makes Zunk and McLain so difficult to defend

Moore never participates in that type of hyperbole, but he did offer a few reasons why they work so well off of each other.

“First, it’s their measurables - they have really good length, they have twitch (and they have) the ability of play from different angles,” Moore said.

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Linus can play with a little bit more power at times. Matyus has some really good twitch on the perimeter of making moves on (offensive) tackles, and creating a rush. They are able to set edges in the run game … and they’ve been a huge part of us stopping the run early in games.”

Different paths, shared impact on Washington State's defense

Zunk and McLain also come from complete opposite walks of life to join forces.

Growing up in Berlin, Germany, Zunk - a basketball player early in life - ended up playing football at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School, a small private high school in Georgia, as an exchange student for two seasons.

He signed with Vanderbilt out of high school, and played in all 26 games, including one start, during his final two seasons at the SEC program.

“He leads by smaller circles,” Moore said.

McLain is an Idaho small-town product who won two games during his entire career at Priest River.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Matyus McLain (9). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He took the only scholarship offer he received - Idaho - and played with the Vandals for three seasons before coming to WSU.

McLain is always upbeat, positive - and smiling. When asked about the hardships that come with playing for a 1-7 team, he gave a grounded response.

“I’ve lost before - it happens,” McLain said. “The only thing you can do is keep going. I am not going to roll over and quit, and I don’t think anyone else in the locker room is going to do that, either.”

McLain also disclosed he’s taken up a hobby that gets his mind off football for a few hours: Painting.

“For a few hours … on Sunday night, I will turn on the tape and let that play while I paint,” McLain said.

“I’ve painted a LEGO ‘Star Wars’ scene and my dog in a cowboy hat.”

While the duo has only combined for three sacks and six quarterback hurries, Zunk and McLain have created enough chaos in opposing backfields that they land on the “mention” list every week by coaches.

“Watch the tape, we are all over the (offensive) line,” McLain said. “It is no question about it.”